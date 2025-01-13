Do you remember passing the seafood section at the grocery store as a kid? There were two things you could always count on: the off-putting smell that often wafted into other aisles and the green tank of lobsters with their claws rubber-banded shut. More often than not, they sat idle in stagnant cold water, lacking freshness and vitality. Not only did the eerie, iridescent-lit tanks reflect a meal you'd probably want to skip, but they also mirrored the poor living conditions of the lobsters inside.

The tanks where the lobsters are kept often have mold or algae, and the lobsters themselves are confined to small spaces with limited space to move, accelerating the decay of their freshness. The water quality is also problematic; when lobsters are introduced to new water temperatures, their bodies can't eat regularly. On top of that, many individuals don't buy lobsters from the grocery store tank, causing these crustaceans to decay and eventually be thrown away. So, while you might not be able to enjoy a lobster roll from Maine, passing on the lobster tank and the nearly comatose lobsters inside may still be a good idea.