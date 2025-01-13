The Grocery Store Seafood You Should Probably Avoid
Do you remember passing the seafood section at the grocery store as a kid? There were two things you could always count on: the off-putting smell that often wafted into other aisles and the green tank of lobsters with their claws rubber-banded shut. More often than not, they sat idle in stagnant cold water, lacking freshness and vitality. Not only did the eerie, iridescent-lit tanks reflect a meal you'd probably want to skip, but they also mirrored the poor living conditions of the lobsters inside.
The tanks where the lobsters are kept often have mold or algae, and the lobsters themselves are confined to small spaces with limited space to move, accelerating the decay of their freshness. The water quality is also problematic; when lobsters are introduced to new water temperatures, their bodies can't eat regularly. On top of that, many individuals don't buy lobsters from the grocery store tank, causing these crustaceans to decay and eventually be thrown away. So, while you might not be able to enjoy a lobster roll from Maine, passing on the lobster tank and the nearly comatose lobsters inside may still be a good idea.
Can you even buy lobsters from a grocery store tank anymore?
While no state in the U.S. has outright banned the sale of live lobsters in grocery stores, some grocery stores, including Safeway, Raley's Supermarkets, and Whole Foods, have stopped selling them. Whole Foods, a grocery chain focused on natural and organic foods, ruled it inhumane. When the decision was made in 2006, co-founder and former CEO John Mackey released a statement emphasizing the company's commitment to "the importance of humane treatment and quality of life for all animals," (via Whole Foods Market Newsroom). Multiple countries, including New Zealand, Norway, and Austria, have even enacted laws to protect the well-being of lobsters.
However, for those who are looking for an alternative to buying lobster (and no, not the rare shimmering light blue and purple ones), the key to buying the crustacean is freshness and flavor, not the array of adjectives attached to the package like organic, gluten-free, dairy-free, or farm fresh. While the idea of fresh lobster might tempt you, it's often better to buy frozen lobster, this way they won't fester away, like those in the tank. Partially because when it comes to seafood, freshness doesn't come from the delivery date completely, but when you cut the package open. Instead, they'll keep their freshness until you're ready to prepare your favorite seafood boil. However, if you peruse the lobster tank and find yourself attached to one, maybe take a page out of Red Lobster's playbook, and save a little guy rather than boiling it.