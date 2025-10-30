Olive Garden's Unexpected Connection To One Of America's Biggest Cereal Companies

Olive Garden brings to mind many things, from the iconic unlimited breadsticks (which have changed) to its stellar selection of hearty and comforting soups. One food most people probably don't associate with Olive Garden is cereal, but it turns out the Italian American spot has a surprising association with the breakfast treat. Although Olive Garden has never served cereal (as far as we know), the chain restaurant owes its existence to the cereal company General Mills. That's right — if Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and countless other sweet American breakfast staples weren't enough, General Mills also brought endless breadsticks and fan-favorite Never Ending Pasta to the American diet.

General Mills' connection with Olive Garden begins with another beloved casual dining chain, Red Lobster. General Mills entered the restaurant industry with the acquisition of Red Lobster from its founder, William Darden, in 1970. Darden, an experienced restaurateur, went on to work as an executive for General Mills, where he played a leading role in the development of Olive Garden. The first Olive Garden opened its doors in Orlando, Florida, in 1982, and the Tuscan-themed chain rapidly expanded to operate nearly 150 locations by 1989.