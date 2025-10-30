Olive Garden's Unexpected Connection To One Of America's Biggest Cereal Companies
Olive Garden brings to mind many things, from the iconic unlimited breadsticks (which have changed) to its stellar selection of hearty and comforting soups. One food most people probably don't associate with Olive Garden is cereal, but it turns out the Italian American spot has a surprising association with the breakfast treat. Although Olive Garden has never served cereal (as far as we know), the chain restaurant owes its existence to the cereal company General Mills. That's right — if Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and countless other sweet American breakfast staples weren't enough, General Mills also brought endless breadsticks and fan-favorite Never Ending Pasta to the American diet.
General Mills' connection with Olive Garden begins with another beloved casual dining chain, Red Lobster. General Mills entered the restaurant industry with the acquisition of Red Lobster from its founder, William Darden, in 1970. Darden, an experienced restaurateur, went on to work as an executive for General Mills, where he played a leading role in the development of Olive Garden. The first Olive Garden opened its doors in Orlando, Florida, in 1982, and the Tuscan-themed chain rapidly expanded to operate nearly 150 locations by 1989.
How General Mills shaped Olive Garden
Olive Garden was the first original restaurant concept created by General Mills, and the company deliberately designed the continuously delightful Olive Garden experience to please palates nationwide. General Mills spun off its restaurant division for a substantial profit in 1995 (presumably to focus on cereal), and it now operates as Darden Restaurants. In addition to Olive Garden, Darden Restaurants owns several other big names, including Longhorn Steakhouse and the mysteriously named Ruth's Chris Steakhouse (but not Red Lobster — it sold the struggling seafood chain in 2014).
Although Olive Garden has been separated from General Mills for three decades, the cereal company's legacy lives on in the chain's 900-plus locations across the globe. Olive Garden's iconic Tuscan-ish theme and now-ubiquitous take on modern Italian American food (with an emphasis on American) was designed under General Mills management. Although we've lost many Olive Garden menu items over the years, more than a few General Mills-era dishes, like the cult-favorite spinach and artichoke dip and the not-so-authentic Tour of Italy, have stood the test of time. Plus, we have the cereal giant to thank for Olive Garden's signature endless breadsticks, which have been a menu staple since the opening days.