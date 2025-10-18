Why American Breakfast Is So Sweet

If you've grown up in the United States, breakfast is sweet — extremely, literally sweet. Your breakfast cereal is filled to bursting with sugar, be it Frosted Flakes, Cap'n Crunch, or Apple Jacks. All three of those, and plenty more, list sugar as their second ingredient. In the 19th century, breakfast was a hearty meal with savory foods like steak, eggs, and bacon. Those are all still around, but what changed in the U.S. that suddenly made all these savory breakfasts play second fiddle to a bowl of sweetened corn cereal and milk?

The answer is the rise of the modern American advertising industry. Early cereal ads focused on how the food was easy to prepare, tasty, and good for you. Kellogg's, which initially went into business as the Battle Creek Toasted Corn Flake Company, started selling cornflakes in 1906, and the company tried something that revolutionized American life: marketing directly to kids, who would then bother their parents to spend money. Kellogg's began creating colorful mascots and offering toys and picture books as rewards for buying cereal boxes, both of which were immensely successful. The rest is history, and also likely part of your childhood.