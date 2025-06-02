Struggling Seafood Chains That Are Making Waves Again

Seafood can make for a luxurious meal, particularly if one isn't lucky enough to live near the ocean. It's a real treat to eat flaky cod or halibut, big meaty shrimp, or delectably tender clams, all lightly breaded and deep-fried and served alongside french fries, some great-tasting restaurant coleslaw, and maybe some hushpuppies. Chain establishments offering a beloved line of seafood staples have traditionally been big players in both the sit-down restaurant industry and its more populist and informal counterpart of the fast food scene.

For better or for worse, consumer tastes change and cycle. Every so often, the restaurant companies that specialize in indulgent seafood seem to suffer mightily. Not only do they face the same problems as other restaurants, but they also need to grapple with the ever-changing prices of seafood. By and large, fish-focused restaurants aren't as prominent in North America as they once were, with all kinds of seafood chains closing down an alarming number of locations in recent years. But there's hope for the future. Many of those restaurants that were once seemingly close to drowning are coming back up for air. Here are some seafood chains that are still swimming and making big splashes.