10 Seafood Restaurant Chains That May Soon Be Gone Forever And 2 We've Already Lost

From lobster bisque to crispy salmon and fried shrimp, seafood offers a range of flavors and textures that appeal to a wide variety of taste preferences. As such, coastal bounty attracts both casual diners and gourmet enthusiasts alike. It's not surprising, then, that seafood consumption in the U.S. increased by 20% in 2024, with many Gen Z diners opting for more seafood options (via SeafoodSource). Unfortunately, a surge in interest doesn't always translate to higher foot traffic at casual dining establishments.

According to Insight Trend Worlds, the casual dining scene in the U.S. has been facing significant pressures, with restaurant prices increasing by 34% since 2019 — surpassing overall inflation. The seafood chain restaurant sector has also experienced its share of challenges, as many consumers shift toward faster, more affordable dining options. While some seafood chains have managed to adapt to changing customer demands, others haven't fared so well, filing for bankruptcy and closing multiple locations.

Curious about which seafood restaurant chains are struggling to survive and which ones have already closed their doors? Keep reading!