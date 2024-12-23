The Special Ingredient You Need To Make British Mushy Peas

Mushy peas. It's a dish name that succinctly describes exactly what you get: a plate full of soft peas mashed to oblivion. Easy to eat and easy to make, no? You'd think so, and yet, it seems that the perfect pot of mushy peas remains elusive to many. Perhaps it's because mushy peas can't be made with frozen or fresh peas. No, a true bowl of mushy peas calls for one specific, special ingredient: marrowfat peas. These are your standard green peas, but they've been allowed to mature and dry out in the fields, which leaves them much starchier than their younger counterparts.

To make true mushy peas, you have to start with dried marrowfat peas that need an overnight soak (unless you're extra fancy and grab a no-soak kind). Add baking soda and boiling water to your peas, let them steep for eight to twelve hours, and then boil them in a large pot until the titular mushiness comes to pass. Brits season their mushy peas sparsely but lovingly, with butter, salt, and pepper being the stars of the show. Milk, cream, sugar, and other spices are also a welcome addition for anyone who craves a little diversity with their greens.