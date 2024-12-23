The Special Ingredient You Need To Make British Mushy Peas
Mushy peas. It's a dish name that succinctly describes exactly what you get: a plate full of soft peas mashed to oblivion. Easy to eat and easy to make, no? You'd think so, and yet, it seems that the perfect pot of mushy peas remains elusive to many. Perhaps it's because mushy peas can't be made with frozen or fresh peas. No, a true bowl of mushy peas calls for one specific, special ingredient: marrowfat peas. These are your standard green peas, but they've been allowed to mature and dry out in the fields, which leaves them much starchier than their younger counterparts.
To make true mushy peas, you have to start with dried marrowfat peas that need an overnight soak (unless you're extra fancy and grab a no-soak kind). Add baking soda and boiling water to your peas, let them steep for eight to twelve hours, and then boil them in a large pot until the titular mushiness comes to pass. Brits season their mushy peas sparsely but lovingly, with butter, salt, and pepper being the stars of the show. Milk, cream, sugar, and other spices are also a welcome addition for anyone who craves a little diversity with their greens.
What to eat your mushy peas with
As divisive as opinions on mushy peas get, almost everyone can agree on one thing. Mushy peas are a side character. They're just not meant to be eaten alone. You could, but it would be like chowing down on coleslaw without fried chicken, biscuits, or mashed potatoes — just a touch tragic. Now, mushy peas are traditionally eaten with fish and chips (just make sure your chips are properly British) or roasted meats. You can't go wrong with beef and fish in particular, but chicken and other vegetables are often choice pairings. Lamb is also a good bet. In fact, mushy peas and leg of lamb are a favorite combo in Ireland.
To understand the popularity of the mushy pea and meat pie combo, give this beef Wellington pot pie a try. The rich, savory beef short rib meat and umami from the morel mushrooms pair perfectly with the creamy softness of your mushy peas, which act as a buffer from oils and fats. Funny enough, delectable mashed potatoes are another popular side to mushy peas. This brazen starch-on-starch combination is still packed with dietary fiber thanks to said peas, with enough textural difference to keep it from getting too boring. But the greatness of the humble mushy pea lies in its versatility. If double starch is too much for you, it's easy to find your mushy match made in heaven in any number of other divine dishes.