The Key To Cooking Up The Crispiest Salmon Every Time
Salmon has earned a popular spot on restaurant menus and in home cooks' dinner rotations thanks to its rich, buttery flavor. It's so well-loved that it's actually America's second-most consumed seafood, behind only shrimp. But you still have to cook it the right way. We recently had a chance to talk to chef and restaurateur Abishek Sharma of NYC's Madam Ji Ki Shaadi, whose nightly, Indian wedding-inspired Shaadi Tasting Menu is well worth the visit. During our conversation, Sharma offered some insight into how to make sure your salmon comes out crispy.
"When baking fish, to get the meat crispy, first start with a dry brine," Sharma told The Takeout. "This is a simple process that involves salting fish and letting it sit uncovered in the fridge for 30 to 60 minutes to make the exterior drier — which will improve crisping — and make the fish juicier. The next step is to brush it with oil and bake, or air-fry, at around 400 degrees Fahrenheit for golden results."
Sharma also talked about using another method. "Pan-frying the fish lightly coated in flour, cornstarch, or a mix of both helps create an instant crispy crust — just make sure the oil is hot before adding the fish. Start it on medium-high heat to develop the crust and then turn the heat to low to let it cook through. In the final minutes of cooking, add butter and baste it over the fish for extra flavor and crispiness." One final suggestion takes a page from fish and chips: "For even crunchier results, batter and deep fry it."
More crispy salmon tips
Pan-frying salmon without a flour coating can also produce a crackly crisp skin (yes, salmon skin is edible). Put the fish skin-side down in a very hot pan after adding oil, then reduce the burner heat to medium. Cook for around four minutes, watching for its orange color to change part-way up the fish, then flip and leave for a few more minutes to finish cooking and sear the top.
When buying salmon, remember that different kinds have different flavors. Some are mild and slightly sweet (like Coho salmon, a good choice for fish skeptics), while others have a stronger taste, particularly when the fish is wild-caught. It's important to make sure the salmon is fresh. It should smell a little briny, but you should pass if it's too fishy. Salmon filets that are flash-frozen when freshly caught are an excellent option.
Crispy salmon can be boosted with marinades or serving sauces made with flavors like lemon, garlic, honey-mustard, dill, soy sauce, ginger, or maple syrup. Try giving salmon a spicy, umami kick with trendy chili crisp. If you're trying Sharma's deep-frying idea, you could use a seasoned beer batter and serve with tartar sauce or malt vinegar, going all-in on the British fish and chips inspiration. You could also coat it with a Southern-style batter with cornmeal and Cajun seasoning.