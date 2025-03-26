The Key To Cooking Up The Crispiest Salmon Every Time

Salmon has earned a popular spot on restaurant menus and in home cooks' dinner rotations thanks to its rich, buttery flavor. It's so well-loved that it's actually America's second-most consumed seafood, behind only shrimp. But you still have to cook it the right way. We recently had a chance to talk to chef and restaurateur Abishek Sharma of NYC's Madam Ji Ki Shaadi, whose nightly, Indian wedding-inspired Shaadi Tasting Menu is well worth the visit. During our conversation, Sharma offered some insight into how to make sure your salmon comes out crispy.

"When baking fish, to get the meat crispy, first start with a dry brine," Sharma told The Takeout. "This is a simple process that involves salting fish and letting it sit uncovered in the fridge for 30 to 60 minutes to make the exterior drier — which will improve crisping — and make the fish juicier. The next step is to brush it with oil and bake, or air-fry, at around 400 degrees Fahrenheit for golden results."

Sharma also talked about using another method. "Pan-frying the fish lightly coated in flour, cornstarch, or a mix of both helps create an instant crispy crust — just make sure the oil is hot before adding the fish. Start it on medium-high heat to develop the crust and then turn the heat to low to let it cook through. In the final minutes of cooking, add butter and baste it over the fish for extra flavor and crispiness." One final suggestion takes a page from fish and chips: "For even crunchier results, batter and deep fry it."