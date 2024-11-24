Gordon Ramsay's Secret To The Most Flavorful Fish And Chips
Celebrity chef and award-winning restauranteur Gordon Ramsay has nearly 100 restaurants around the world, which offer everything from prime steaks and specialty burgers to traditional British staples like shepherd's pie and fish and chips. Ramsay is known for his tips and tricks to take simple dishes to the next level and curry powder is his secret ingredient for amazing fish and chips.
"A little bit of curry powder -– that lifts the batter, makes it a bit more spicy," he says. Ramsay includes "a little bit of curry powder (looks like at least few tablespoons), which goes into both the seasoning flour and the actual batter for the fish and chips – and mixes nicely with beer, baking soda, and his other ingredients to create a light, crispy batter that's packed with flavor. The addition of curry powder not only gives the fish a little kick on the tongue but also turns the batter a pleasuring dark hue and the flavor deepens as the fish fries. Because curry powder itself is made with a combination of different spices — including turmeric and cumin — it can add both sweet and spicy flavors to the fish batter.
A Spicy Addition to All Your Dishes
As Gordon Ramsay has established, curry powder can be a flavorful and spicy addition to a fish and chips mix. But curry powder can be used for so much more. As its name implies, it's an essential ingredient in different curries, especially because it offers different levels of heat that can be enjoyed. Whether you enjoy the delicious spectrum of flavors curry powder can offer or you want to add more heat to your dish, a little bit of curry powder goes a long way.
Depending on the recipe, 2-3 tablespoons of curry powder should get the job done. The key is finding a balance between flavor and heat. Curry powder's versatility allows it to be used in just about anything. From adding a dash or two to a pot of soup or spicing up a lasagna to putting a twist on your favorite chicken dish or getting inventive with dessert, you can add a little bit (or a lot) of heat and plenty of flavor each time you add curry powder to your list of go-to spices.