Gordon Ramsay's Secret To The Most Flavorful Fish And Chips

Celebrity chef and award-winning restauranteur Gordon Ramsay has nearly 100 restaurants around the world, which offer everything from prime steaks and specialty burgers to traditional British staples like shepherd's pie and fish and chips. Ramsay is known for his tips and tricks to take simple dishes to the next level and curry powder is his secret ingredient for amazing fish and chips.

"A little bit of curry powder -– that lifts the batter, makes it a bit more spicy," he says. Ramsay includes "a little bit of curry powder (looks like at least few tablespoons), which goes into both the seasoning flour and the actual batter for the fish and chips – and mixes nicely with beer, baking soda, and his other ingredients to create a light, crispy batter that's packed with flavor. The addition of curry powder not only gives the fish a little kick on the tongue but also turns the batter a pleasuring dark hue and the flavor deepens as the fish fries. Because curry powder itself is made with a combination of different spices — including turmeric and cumin — it can add both sweet and spicy flavors to the fish batter.