How Olive Garden Dreamed Up Its Signature Dish

Even though Olive Garden changed its beloved "When You're Here, You're Family" slogan back in 2013, the ever-popular restaurant chain's family-friendly ethos has remained consistent since its opening in 1982. When it first opened its first location in Orlando, Florida, chefs struggled to keep up with the high volume of customers, causing patrons to wait awhile to receive their meals. To compensate, the endless breadsticks option we all know and appreciate was born. Blaine Sweatt, Olive Garden cofounder and general manager, devised the plan to give out unlimited breadsticks, soups, and salads to ensure customer satisfaction as they awaited their entrées. Decades later, though the unlimited option has since been modified to include soups or salads rather than both, Olive Garden has maintained its traditions of generosity and hospitality.

Olive Garden serves over 600 million breadsticks a year, which could make one question how cost-effective this endless deal is for the company. Jaime Bunker, senior vice president of marketing for Olive Garden, told CNN the deal is included in entrée pricing. Furthermore, as breadsticks and soups are both cost-efficient foods — with salads being slightly less due to the price of produce — it's easy for the restaurant to turn a profit off of its renowned menu bargain while remaining easily accessible for patrons of all kinds. With the unlimited deal being a staple of the brand's identity, Olive Garden and its 935 non-franchise locations will presumably continue dishing up the boundless breadsticks for many years to come.