The Olive Garden Menu Item You Should Order When You're Just Not Feeling Pasta
Christmas came early for Olive Garden fans when, on December 2, 2024, the Italian chain restaurant reintroduced stuffed chicken marsala to its menu. After being removed during the pandemic, the entrée was a welcome sight for many customers who missed having this dish as an option.
For those who want to eat at Olive Garden but aren't in the mood for pasta, this dish is a great choice. Not to be confused with chicken tikka masala, which is an Indian dish that features spiced tomatoes and a creamy sauce, this meal sees the poultry smothered in a mushroom and wine sauce. It is a real fan favorite that, thanks to its combination of textures and flavors, makes for a very satisfying meal.
Olive Garden's version includes grilled chicken breasts that are stuffed with Italian cheeses and sun-dried tomatoes. These pieces of stuffed, grilled chicken are then covered with the creamy mushroom sauce and served alongside mashed potatoes. The resulting dish is flavorful and balanced. Make sure you leave some room amidst the restaurant's never-ending salads, soups, and breadsticks for this one, folks.
Olive Garden's stuffed chicken marsala is beloved
Olive Garden prides itself on offering Italian comfort food in a family-style restaurant, and patrons certainly have their favorite dishes that they like to rave about. The stuffed chicken marsala is one of them and was so popular that during its multi-year hiatus from Olive Garden's menu customers steadily requested (if not demanded) its return.
When it was announced that the stuffed chicken marsala was making a comeback, fans of Olive Garden nearly leapt for joy. The chain made the announcement by posting a video on its Instagram account that was captioned, "Say hello to your new old favorites." Extremely positive reactions by Olive Garden followers ensued with many noting how much they had missed the dish. Others replied that they were crying with happiness, and one claimed it was the best day of their life. (Unsurprisingly, the dish has since become one of Olive Garden's most popular menu items.)
One of the reasons why Olive Garden's stuffed chicken marsala is so beloved is that it is quite a difficult dish to make at home. As one Olive Garden fan wrote on Reddit after the announcement, "I shouldn't be this excited over food but I've been waiting for this for years [...] I've tried to replicate this recipe and cannot for the life of me get it to taste the same."