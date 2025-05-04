The Olive Garden Menu Item You Should Order When You're Just Not Feeling Pasta

Christmas came early for Olive Garden fans when, on December 2, 2024, the Italian chain restaurant reintroduced stuffed chicken marsala to its menu. After being removed during the pandemic, the entrée was a welcome sight for many customers who missed having this dish as an option.

For those who want to eat at Olive Garden but aren't in the mood for pasta, this dish is a great choice. Not to be confused with chicken tikka masala, which is an Indian dish that features spiced tomatoes and a creamy sauce, this meal sees the poultry smothered in a mushroom and wine sauce. It is a real fan favorite that, thanks to its combination of textures and flavors, makes for a very satisfying meal.

Olive Garden's version includes grilled chicken breasts that are stuffed with Italian cheeses and sun-dried tomatoes. These pieces of stuffed, grilled chicken are then covered with the creamy mushroom sauce and served alongside mashed potatoes. The resulting dish is flavorful and balanced. Make sure you leave some room amidst the restaurant's never-ending salads, soups, and breadsticks for this one, folks.