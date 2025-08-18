Olive Garden Is Bringing Back This Fan Favorite Deal (With A New Sauce To Top It Off)
Some things change, some things stay the same. Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Bowl is part of the latter category. In a press release that came out earlier today, the Italian-American chain announced it was once again bringing back this generous promotion which has been running (more or less) annually since 1995. The price is generous, too — maybe not for 1995, but certainly for 2025. The chain has kept the price at $13.99, the same its been since Olive Garden relaunched the promotion in 2022. The deal also comes with unlimited pasta, soup, salad, and breadsticks.
"Starting Monday, August 25, Olive Garden's fan-favorite Never Ending Pasta Bowl returns at the same unbeatable price of $13.99," the press release proclaimed. "That's unlimited pasta, plus unlimited soup or salad and endless, freshly baked breadsticks — all for the same price for the fourth consecutive year." Olive Garden's eClub members won't have to wait all week, though. The deal is available to them starting today, August 18th.
It won't just be the same old options, either. This year, Olive Garden is rolling out a new Spicy Three-Meat Sauce, which the chain describes as "a flavorful blend of chili flakes, cherry peppers, red bell pepper, pepperoni, red wine, garlic, and herbs." Other sauces include old favorites like Five Cheese Marinara, Alfredo, Meat Sauce, Creamy Mushroom, and Traditional Marinara.
Olive Garden keeps prices low despite high inflation
The combination of high inflation and economic uncertainty has been a boon for fast casual chains. As fast food restaurants continue to raise prices, their slightly-fancier fast casual counterparts have fought to keep prices low; bridging the gap between these competitive markets. Chili's is making headlines — and booming sales — thanks to its recent "better-than-fast-food" campaign and it seems Olive Garden has taken notice. Unlimited pasta at a sit-down restaurant for $4.70 more than the average price of a Big Mac combo is an undeniably fantastic deal.
Just watch out for add-ons. While the chain boasts customers can choose from 96 possible pasta, sauce, and topping combos, you can't get all 96 combos for just $13.99. Toppings like meatballs, Italian sausage, and Crispy Chicken Fritta cost $4.99 more. If you also go for drinks and desserts, the bill will only continue to rise. According to industry experts, these additional items are a major part of how the chain makes a profit on its Never Ending Pasta deal.
That's not to say that Never Ending Pasta isn't a fantastic deal, especially if you're smart about it. On r/olivegarden, fans conspire to get the most out of the promotion. The best advice? Avoid rich sauces, switch up flavors and textures, and remember to tip your server well. Don't overdo it, though. You'll have until November 16 to come back for more.