Olive Garden Is Bringing Back This Fan Favorite Deal (With A New Sauce To Top It Off)

Some things change, some things stay the same. Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Bowl is part of the latter category. In a press release that came out earlier today, the Italian-American chain announced it was once again bringing back this generous promotion which has been running (more or less) annually since 1995. The price is generous, too — maybe not for 1995, but certainly for 2025. The chain has kept the price at $13.99, the same its been since Olive Garden relaunched the promotion in 2022. The deal also comes with unlimited pasta, soup, salad, and breadsticks.

"Starting Monday, August 25, Olive Garden's fan-favorite Never Ending Pasta Bowl returns at the same unbeatable price of $13.99," the press release proclaimed. "That's unlimited pasta, plus unlimited soup or salad and endless, freshly baked breadsticks — all for the same price for the fourth consecutive year." Olive Garden's eClub members won't have to wait all week, though. The deal is available to them starting today, August 18th.

It won't just be the same old options, either. This year, Olive Garden is rolling out a new Spicy Three-Meat Sauce, which the chain describes as "a flavorful blend of chili flakes, cherry peppers, red bell pepper, pepperoni, red wine, garlic, and herbs." Other sauces include old favorites like Five Cheese Marinara, Alfredo, Meat Sauce, Creamy Mushroom, and Traditional Marinara.