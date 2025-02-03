Did Olive Garden Really Change Its Iconic Breadsticks?

Quick, what's Olive Garden's most iconic menu item? Is it the chicken alfredo? The minestrone soup? Nah — it's the breadsticks.

Olive Garden's breadsticks aren't just a fan favorite. They're practically an American institution. The chain serves more than 500 million buttery breadsticks per year, on average — that's nearly two breadsticks for every U.S. citizen. But a few years ago, fans of the fast-casual chain noticed a difference. Many turned to social media to voice their opinions. Some posters likened the new bread sticks to "hot dog buns." Others complained that they missed the "old" Olive Garden.

Yes, Olive Garden breadsticks have changed. However, the chain insists that the recipe is the same. "Our freshly baked breadsticks are the same recipe our guests know and love -– and as never-ending as always," an Olive Garden representative told The Takeout. "In 2023, we switched suppliers to ensure that none of our breadsticks contained sesame. The menu item became available without sesame as of October 2023."

Doesn't that count as a recipe change? Sort of, but not really. The recipe was sesame-free until 2022, so it was only that way for a year. If you want to gripe about it, blame the supplier.