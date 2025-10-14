Things You Should Avoid Doing At A Mexican Restaurant

Is it your first time visiting a Mexican restaurant? Or perhaps you've visited plenty, but always feel like you're doing something slightly wrong. Maybe that's ordering the wrong item or eating your dishes incorrectly. Whatever it is, you're not alone in this feeling. Having lived in California most of my life, I've been to my share of Mexican restaurants and even worked at one. After all, California and Texas are the two U.S. states that boast the most Mexican restaurants. And through these experiences, I've discovered there are cultural nuances to visiting a Mexican joint.

Fortunately, having some background knowledge can help you appreciate the experience so much more. From how you order and season your food to what you do (or don't) ask for on the side can make a big difference. But don't worry. This guide isn't about being overly cautious, but helping you respect the culture and enjoy those tacos and tamales to the fullest. So if you're heading to a Mexican restaurant soon, avoid these 14 foodie faux pas.