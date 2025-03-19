The Salsa Red Flag To Look Out For When Dining At A Mexican Restaurant

Whether it's salsa verde or salsa roja — both of which can be used to make a delicious salsa baja sauce at home — few things beat the taste of freshly made salsa at your favorite Mexican restaurant. However, not all restaurants serve the high-quality salsa that you're hoping for, and there are a handful of clues that may tell you that the restaurant you're dining at isn't up to snuff. The Takeout reached out to Mexican food blogger and cookbook author Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack to get the lowdown on exactly what to look out for when trying to avoid low-quality restaurant salsa. Marquez-Sharpnack says noticing the temperature of the salsa you're served offers your first insight into the way it was made.

"For me, a big red flag is cold salsa — I can't stand it," Marquez-Sharpnack revealed. "Salsa should taste fresh, vibrant, and like it was just made, not like it was scooped out of a refrigerated tub. ... Salsa should be served at room temperature, especially if it's just been made. That's when the flavors shine the most."