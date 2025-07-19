Why You Should Avoid Ordering Virgin Margaritas At Mexican Restaurants
Mexican restaurants are frequently bombarded with requests from customers to alter items in their dishes and drinks, but — despite the colloquial expression we're all guilty of abusing — the customer isn't always right. Ordering non-alcoholic drinks is trending (to some bartenders' chagrin), and virgin margaritas are one drink many desire. However, ordering a virgin margarita at a Mexican restaurant may raise some eyebrows. As Jose Juan from Langostinos Restaurant & Bar in Puerto Vallarta told us, "Just why?" would you order a virgin margarita.
We know a margarita is the perfect compliment to any Mexican dish, and people who don't drink alcohol may have FOMO around not indulging in this divine pairing. Naturally, one might think a virgin margarita is an ideal solution for this. However, the virgin versions will have a very hard time living up to real margaritas, and ordering virgin margaritas neglects traditional (and extremely delicious) non-alcoholic Mexican drinks — that, by the way, are probably already on the menu.
Virgin margaritas? More like lime juice in a glass
A classic margarita has only so many ingredients, and removing its alcohol removes the depth and zing the drink is known for. Tequila is enriched with agave, while triple sec carries notes of orange, adding vibrancy to the traditional margarita. Without these crucial, zesty ingredients, a margarita lacks dimension. Bartenders may compensate for this by adding orange juice, club soda, and a few teaspoons of agave nectar to the virgin version, but it's just not the same nonetheless. Of course, there are other ways to enhance lime juice – watermelon and lime juice is the perfect summer drink – but at the end of the day facts are facts: A virgin margarita cannot compete with the original.
Fear not, there are many traditional non-alcoholic Mexican drinks for you to enjoy, supplying satisfaction in a sober fashion. From creamy licuados to sweet horchatas, Mexico produces a variety of refreshing non-alcoholic beverages, offering many choices that don't compromise on flavor. If you are looking for something reminiscent of the classic cocktail, citrus-based agua frescas and tangy Mexican sodas will do the job. Do yourself and the restaurant a favor and swap the virgin margarita for a different beverage. I promise your taste buds will still be pleased!