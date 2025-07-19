Why You Should Avoid Ordering Virgin Margaritas At Mexican Restaurants

Mexican restaurants are frequently bombarded with requests from customers to alter items in their dishes and drinks, but — despite the colloquial expression we're all guilty of abusing — the customer isn't always right. Ordering non-alcoholic drinks is trending (to some bartenders' chagrin), and virgin margaritas are one drink many desire. However, ordering a virgin margarita at a Mexican restaurant may raise some eyebrows. As Jose Juan from Langostinos Restaurant & Bar in Puerto Vallarta told us, "Just why?" would you order a virgin margarita.

We know a margarita is the perfect compliment to any Mexican dish, and people who don't drink alcohol may have FOMO around not indulging in this divine pairing. Naturally, one might think a virgin margarita is an ideal solution for this. However, the virgin versions will have a very hard time living up to real margaritas, and ordering virgin margaritas neglects traditional (and extremely delicious) non-alcoholic Mexican drinks — that, by the way, are probably already on the menu.