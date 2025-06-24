You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make A Watermelon Drink Perfect For Summer
The most perfectly sweet, outrageously pink watermelon drink has arrived. It's full of flavor, keeps you hydrated, and can beat the heat on a warm summer day. There's just one caveat: Fresh watermelon juice has a short shelf life (about 12 hours). It's why watermelon juice is difficult to find in grocery stores. Luckily, making a watermelon drink at home is super easy, whether it's just for you or for a crowd of friends. All you need is a ripe watermelon, lime juice, and water (sugar is an optional fourth ingredient).
To make this refreshing watermelon drink, combine 2 cups of water, 2 cups of diced, seedless watermelon, and 1 tablespoon of lime juice in a food processor or blender. (If you want to add sugar, all you need is 2 tablespoons.) Blend until the mixture is smooth. Carefully strain the fruit into a pitcher, allowing as much pulp into the pitcher as you'd like. Put the pitcher in the fridge for 30 minutes to cool. When you're ready to serve, pour the drink into a chilled glass, add a few ice cubes, and garnish with a wedge of watermelon.
Transform watermelon juice into a refreshing cocktail
Watermelon cocktails are sure to quench your thirst on a hot, humid day. To shake things up, add freshly made watermelon juice to your favorite adult beverage. The fruity watermelon flavor balances well with the light acidity of blanco tequila, making it ideal for a watermelon margarita. For a frozen margarita, stir the watermelon drink, tequila, lime juice, and triple sec in a freezer-safe glass, chill for 2 hours, then garnish with a lime wedge or slice of watermelon before serving.
If you're serving cocktails for a crowd, try this sweet twist on lemonade. Add 3 cups of homemade watermelon juice to a pitcher of fresh lemonade along with 1 cup of vodka or white rum. Give it a good mix and serve the cocktail in a watermelon keg. Offer lemon wedges and frozen watermelon cubes for garnish. Or, whip up a delicious watermelon sangria using 96 ounces of fresh watermelon drink, a full bottle of semi-sweet white wine like Riesling, 1 cup of white rum, and plenty of frozen watermelon cubes, blueberries, and sliced peaches.