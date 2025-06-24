You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make A Watermelon Drink Perfect For Summer

The most perfectly sweet, outrageously pink watermelon drink has arrived. It's full of flavor, keeps you hydrated, and can beat the heat on a warm summer day. There's just one caveat: Fresh watermelon juice has a short shelf life (about 12 hours). It's why watermelon juice is difficult to find in grocery stores. Luckily, making a watermelon drink at home is super easy, whether it's just for you or for a crowd of friends. All you need is a ripe watermelon, lime juice, and water (sugar is an optional fourth ingredient).

To make this refreshing watermelon drink, combine 2 cups of water, 2 cups of diced, seedless watermelon, and 1 tablespoon of lime juice in a food processor or blender. (If you want to add sugar, all you need is 2 tablespoons.) Blend until the mixture is smooth. Carefully strain the fruit into a pitcher, allowing as much pulp into the pitcher as you'd like. Put the pitcher in the fridge for 30 minutes to cool. When you're ready to serve, pour the drink into a chilled glass, add a few ice cubes, and garnish with a wedge of watermelon.