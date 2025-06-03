Why It's Rare To Find Watermelon Juice In Grocery Stores

Unlike orange or apple juice, it's quite difficult to find fresh watermelon juice at the grocery store. While you might think this is because watermelon juice doesn't have much flavor — it's 92% water, after all — it's actually the result of watermelon juice's incredibly short shelf life. Freshly made watermelon juice is a very sensitive drink. Even if it's kept under the ideal conditions — refrigerated at 39 degrees Fahrenheit — it only remains safe to drink for 12 hours, with its quality beginning to deplete just 2 hours after it's made, according to a 2020 study published in Food and Nutrition Research.

This makes it incredibly hard to sell fresh watermelon juice outside of markets that hand-press the juice themselves in an attempt to sell it off within a few hours. Furthermore, while many raw juices — which are more dangerous than you may think — have a short shelf life compared to pasteurized juices, fresh watermelon juice is so delicate, prone to separation, and generally difficult to mass-produce that it's quite hard to find at most grocery chains.