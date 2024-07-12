A Watermelon Keg Takes Your Backyard Party To The Next Level

Start by selecting your watermelon. Opt for a seedless variety, as they'll be easier to work with. While the seeds won't make a watermelon grow in your stomach if you ingest them, they don't add a desirable texture.

Advertisement

Clear off a flat working surface, and keep a large bowl on hand. Holding the melon on its side, carefully cut across one end, taking care not to slice into the pink flesh. This creates a flat surface for the keg to sit on. Now, cut across the other end, about two or three inches down from the top. This time, you do want to cut into the flesh.

From here, there are a number of ways you can scoop the fruit out: by hand, with a big spoon, or with an electric hand mixer. Take care to leave plenty of rind all around as you scoop, and use the bowl to discard the flesh — or, share a little watermelon with your pup for a cooling treat.

Your tap kit should come with a coring tool; insert that into the watermelon to make a hole wherever you want the tap to go. Then, insert the tap and make sure it's secure all around so it won't leak. Fill with your beverage of choice, and replace the top part of the watermelon that you cut off.

Advertisement