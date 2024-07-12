A Watermelon Keg Takes Your Backyard Party To The Next Level
As a party host, it is your job to ensure that attendees have all the snacks and beverages they require to have a good time. If you really want to kick the festivities up a notch, you can do so by tapping a watermelon into a fruit-tastic keg that, if it doesn't win guests over with its comical appearance, is at least something of a conversation starter (But actually, your party attendees are going to love it). It's fun and whimsical, while at the same time surprisingly functional, and it's not difficult to make.
Of course, you will need a fruit keg tapping kit, which you can find on Amazon, or by looking up "watermelon keg tap" and choosing any one of the other online retailers that pop up in the search results. If you prefer to head into a store so you can actually hold it in your hands before purchasing, Walmart sells a version.
How to make a watermelon keg for your next party
Start by selecting your watermelon. Opt for a seedless variety, as they'll be easier to work with. While the seeds won't make a watermelon grow in your stomach if you ingest them, they don't add a desirable texture.
Clear off a flat working surface, and keep a large bowl on hand. Holding the melon on its side, carefully cut across one end, taking care not to slice into the pink flesh. This creates a flat surface for the keg to sit on. Now, cut across the other end, about two or three inches down from the top. This time, you do want to cut into the flesh.
From here, there are a number of ways you can scoop the fruit out: by hand, with a big spoon, or with an electric hand mixer. Take care to leave plenty of rind all around as you scoop, and use the bowl to discard the flesh — or, share a little watermelon with your pup for a cooling treat.
Your tap kit should come with a coring tool; insert that into the watermelon to make a hole wherever you want the tap to go. Then, insert the tap and make sure it's secure all around so it won't leak. Fill with your beverage of choice, and replace the top part of the watermelon that you cut off.
Drink ideas for filling your watermelon keg
You should absolutely fill your watermelon keg with a watermelon-forward drink, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. Make Micki's Watermelon-Mint Lemonade using a small watermelon. You'll muddle 6-8 mint leaves in a glass and then place them in the carved-out watermelon; then blend 2-3 cups watermelon chunks and a cup of lemonade together, starting slow. As the watermelon breaks down, start adding 4-6 ice cubes until they're incorporated into the drink. Taste, and if you would prefer it to be sweeter, drop in a teaspoon of honey. Pour the watermelon/lemonade mixture over the mint leaves in the watermelon, and keep a few extra sprigs to garnish. Add in some liquor to kick it up a notch, too! Vodka would work best, but tequila could also be tasty.
You don't have to fill the watermelon keg with a watermelon-forward beverage, though; any tropical mixed drink recipe you might have on hand would work (provided you're okay with the additional hint of melon flavor). You could also simply fill the keg with your wine of choice, or any mixture of fruit juices. Whatever you go with, people will talk of your watermelon keg for years to come.