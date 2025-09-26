13 Complicated Mexican Dishes That Aren't Worth Making At Home, According To Chefs

Most home cooks have a handful of Mexican dishes in their back pockets, ready to scrounge up at a moment's notice, when anyone mentions a hankering for Mexican fare. Maybe you make a mean fajita. Perhaps your carnitas are spectacular, or you've perfected your chimichangas over the years. Dishes like these are well within the reach of the average home cook, even if you have to fine-tune or practice a bit.

However, just as with every cuisine, Mexican cuisine has its more complicated dishes that aren't worth your time as a home cook. Whether that's due to the expert skills necessary to really pull them off, the amount of difficult-to-source ingredients required for true authenticity, or simply the time investment needed, there are things to know before standing over a hot stove for hours. And who better to help you decide which Mexican dishes you shouldn't even attempt than a group of chefs and culinary professionals who have more than their fair share of expertise in the world of all things Mexican eats? Here's what we learned when we asked nine pros for their opinions on the matter.