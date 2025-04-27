You Should Think Twice Before Buying Canned Tamales Again

There are many foods that should never be canned. The mere thought of canned chicken, pasta, or haggis is enough to make us lose our appetite, despite loving the fresh version of these dishes. But few things are as bad as canned tamales. If you're unfamiliar, tamales are a heavenly dish commonly found in Latin America and the Caribbean. Each country (and region) has its own version. In the United States, Mexican-style tamales are the most well-known. They're usually made with corn dough (called masa), filled with ingredients like pork, and wrapped in a corn husk before being steamed. The result is a delightful mix of textures and flavors that few other dishes can replicate.

Although tamales are delicious, making them is difficult and time-consuming. This is why the dish is typically reserved for special occasions in Mexico (and elsewhere in the Americas). It's also why some people make them in large batches and freeze them, planning to enjoy them without putting in the work every time a craving hits. However, not everyone has the time or energy to make this dish from scratch, which makes people turn to the canned version, thinking it might be close to the real deal. It's not. The taste is objectively horrible, there is always too little filling, and the texture is soggy. In all metrics, canned tamales just aren't worth it.