You Should Think Twice Before Buying Canned Tamales Again
There are many foods that should never be canned. The mere thought of canned chicken, pasta, or haggis is enough to make us lose our appetite, despite loving the fresh version of these dishes. But few things are as bad as canned tamales. If you're unfamiliar, tamales are a heavenly dish commonly found in Latin America and the Caribbean. Each country (and region) has its own version. In the United States, Mexican-style tamales are the most well-known. They're usually made with corn dough (called masa), filled with ingredients like pork, and wrapped in a corn husk before being steamed. The result is a delightful mix of textures and flavors that few other dishes can replicate.
Although tamales are delicious, making them is difficult and time-consuming. This is why the dish is typically reserved for special occasions in Mexico (and elsewhere in the Americas). It's also why some people make them in large batches and freeze them, planning to enjoy them without putting in the work every time a craving hits. However, not everyone has the time or energy to make this dish from scratch, which makes people turn to the canned version, thinking it might be close to the real deal. It's not. The taste is objectively horrible, there is always too little filling, and the texture is soggy. In all metrics, canned tamales just aren't worth it.
Why you shouldn't buy canned tamales
Eating something that doesn't taste good is a waste of a meal. There are plenty of dishes that are quick and easy to make, so trading them for canned beef and masa doesn't sound like a good idea. Another big issue with canned tamales is they come wrapped in wax paper rather than a corn husk. Although these husks aren't edible, they infuse tamales with a distinct flavor during the steaming stage. Without the husk, tamales simply don't taste like tamales.
So, what can you do when the craving hits? Learning to make your own tamales is something you'll never regret. Even if you don't use this skill regularly, you'll enjoy the satisfaction of having fresh, homemade tamales that you can personalize according to your own taste. Making tamales is also a great community activity to share with friends or family. Those who can't spare the time for this can go to a Mexican restaurant, or head to a Mexican supermarket to buy tamales in bulk and freeze them.
If you can't make your own tamales and you can't find them anywhere near you, then we guess you'll have no choice but to buy the canned version. That, or save tamales for special occasions when you're traveling to places where they're readily available.