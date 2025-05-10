The Worst Mexican Restaurant Chains, According To Customer Reviews

There's no shortage of Mexican restaurants in the U.S., with the vast majority of them actually offering Tex-Mex. Drawing from the food traditions of Mexican immigrants, the cuisine was created in Texas to suit American tastes. Combining bold flavors and on-the-go convenience, Tex-Mex spans familiar comfort foods like nachos, fajitas, and burritos. In short, if the dish is heavy on beef, black beans, wheat flour, or yellow cheese, chances are that it's probably Tex-Mex.

The cuisine is well suited to the American fast food business model — and not just due to its widespread appeal. Unlike more labor-intensive cuisines, Tex-Mex is easy to produce on a large scale and replicate across multiple locations. Perhaps this is one of the main explanations as to why there is such a large number of Mexican-style restaurants in the U.S. According to IBISWorld, there were close to 50,000 Mexican-inspired restaurants operating across the country in 2024.

While there is little doubt that there are many great Tex-Mex restaurants across America, some chains have faced criticism for declining food quality and lack of consistency. These are the Tex-Mex chains receiving the most criticism from customers.