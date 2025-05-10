The Worst Mexican Restaurant Chains, According To Customer Reviews
There's no shortage of Mexican restaurants in the U.S., with the vast majority of them actually offering Tex-Mex. Drawing from the food traditions of Mexican immigrants, the cuisine was created in Texas to suit American tastes. Combining bold flavors and on-the-go convenience, Tex-Mex spans familiar comfort foods like nachos, fajitas, and burritos. In short, if the dish is heavy on beef, black beans, wheat flour, or yellow cheese, chances are that it's probably Tex-Mex.
The cuisine is well suited to the American fast food business model — and not just due to its widespread appeal. Unlike more labor-intensive cuisines, Tex-Mex is easy to produce on a large scale and replicate across multiple locations. Perhaps this is one of the main explanations as to why there is such a large number of Mexican-style restaurants in the U.S. According to IBISWorld, there were close to 50,000 Mexican-inspired restaurants operating across the country in 2024.
While there is little doubt that there are many great Tex-Mex restaurants across America, some chains have faced criticism for declining food quality and lack of consistency. These are the Tex-Mex chains receiving the most criticism from customers.
Chipotle Mexican Grill
The first Chipotle Mexican Grill opened in 1993 as the proverbial cash cow that would support the dream of its founder, Steve Ells, who hoped to eventually open a fine dining restaurant. Located a stone's throw from the University of Denver in Colorado, the restaurant was based on the vibrant taquerías and burrito shops Ells encountered in San Francisco's Mission District. Chipotle quickly took off, with its second and third locations opening in 1995 and 1996. While the number of Chipotle restaurants has grown into the thousands, not everybody has been happy with the restaurant's fare.
One issue that regularly has customers up in arms is Chipotle's portion sizes. More specifically, the chain has faced backlash over its shrinking servings, with an investigation conducted by Wells Fargo analysts confirming inconsistencies across locations, with Chipotle in turn promising larger portions. Customers have also reported inconsistencies depending on how you place your order. One Reddit user pointed out that the portions decrease substantially when Chipotle's burritos are ordered online, sharing a photo of a measly wrap. The post sparked a flood of responses, with one commenter advising, "Complain to corporate and send them pics. [Definitely] not how a burrito should be made. If I were a [general manager], I'd be embarrassed if that left my store."
Rubio's Coastal Grill
In 2015, Rubio's changed its name from Rubio's Fresh Mexican Grill to Rubio's Coastal Grill to better represent its focus on seafood dishes. The revamp included ocean-themed decor and a premium menu of seafood dishes inspired by the Baja California area. Ralph Rubio, who opened the first Rubio's in 1983, explained the move in an interview with NRN at the time, saying, "We wanted to take our menu more to a coastal place to better leverage our expertise around seafood. The better-for-you trend is really strong right now and people are looking for healthier options. Seafood plays to that."
So, how has Rubio's Coastal Grill's seafood menu — including The Original Fish Taco — fared with diners? Judging by the number of locations that have closed in recent years, apparently not that well. Despite once boasting around 200 restaurants, today Rubio's is down to just over 80 locations. Significantly, the chain shuttered 48 restaurants in California alone in 2024, citing economic challenges. Whether Rubio's has a future in the Mexican fast food space is questionable, at least if you go by recent customer reviews. For instance, one Reddit reviewer posed the question, "Is it just me or has Rubio's Coastal Grill fallen off?" Another user bluntly summarized, "Only worth going if you got coupons or a coupon code." Plenty of other customers have echoed the sentiment, with one Reddit member admitting that every time they eat at the restaurant, it "just reminds [them] why [they] don't eat at Rubio's."
Moe's Southwest Grill
Did you know that Moe's is an acronym for "Musicians, Outlaws and Entertainers?" We certainly didn't. Established in 2000 in Atlanta, Georgia, the chain has built its reputation on an eclectic menu of Mexican-inspired specialties and rock 'n' roll, which, at least back in the day, could be heard through its speakers. There is little doubt that, for a long time, Moe's did things right. The chain even surpassed Chipotle and Taco Bell to become America's favorite fast food Mexican restaurant in the Harris Poll EquiTrend Study in 2016 and 2017 (via Business Insider), until Taco Bell claimed the title in 2018.
They say that the only constant in life is change, and things sure have changed for Moe's Southwest Grill. The once-celebrated chain seems to have fallen out of favor with American diners, with many noting that the restaurant's food just isn't what it used to be. For example, one Reddit member says, "I went to Moe's because I used to like their food, but it's so subpar." Another Reddit reviewer seconded this, saying, "Every time I go back, it gets worse and worse. I'm definitely done with it now. With tax, a burrito was over $12 and seemed small. Definitely not [worth] it to me."
Chuy's
Considering the fact that it bills itself as better than any other Tex-Mex, Chuy's sets the bar high for its dining experience. There is little doubt that, for a time, Chuy's did its best to deliver with its offbeat atmosphere and a menu of bold flavors. After all, there must be a good reason why a small Austin eatery grew to over 100 locations across 15 states. We can't pinpoint the exact moment things started going south for Chuy's. Perhaps it was in 2024 when the chain was acquired by Darden Restaurants for a cool $605 million. It was to be the first Tex-Mex venture for the multi-brand restaurant operator behind names like Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Ruth's Chris Steak House.
Chuy's has received underwhelming reviews from patrons, reflecting just how it has drifted from its once-vibrant identity. Case in point is one TripAdvisor reviewer who described the chain's food as "truly awful," adding, "This place makes Taco Bell look like the Mexico City Four Seasons!" Another diner agreed, sharing on Reddit, "I was disappointed. The quality has deteriorated. The chips were stale. The hatch beef tacos were dry AF and lacked flavor. I ate one and couldn't finish my meal. Queso [was] a bit runny. I should have complained but opted to let them go."
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina
On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina prides itself on serving authentic cuisine with sizeable portions. As such, it's not overly surprising that the chain's menu leans heavily on Tex-Mex staples like fajitas, tacos, enchiladas, and nachos. The strategy of crowd-pleasing Tex-Mex dishes has helped On The Border to expand to more than 150 locations. However, its success story has gone awry in recent years, with the chain closing restaurants in 25 states in 2025 as well as filing for bankruptcy.
Those unsure about the reasons for On The Border's struggles can only look to customer reviews. One TripAdvisor user described their visit to the restaurant as a "horrible experience," explaining, "Stay away, the fast food [nearby] is [a] better experience. The service is horrible and the food is worse. ... Understaffed and even though there were long waits and many people waiting to be seated no one was in a hurry. No one working there cared." A Reddit reviewer has also expressed their disappointment, saying, "Not recommended at all. I think the chef is from England because there isn't any seasoning on anything. The tap water had more spice and flavor than the salsa. ... Go anywhere else but here."
Taco John's
Taco John's started out in 1969 as a modest food stand in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Two businessmen liked the flavor of the food so much that they acquired the franchise rights to the venture, naming the business Taco John's after its founder. From then on, things progressed quickly, with customers flocking to Taco John's to sample their Mexican-inspired menu items, including the restaurant's signature crispy Potato Olés. The restaurant also serves a range of Tex-Mex staples like tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and nachos.
Despite its sizable footprint of more than 350 locations across the U.S., Taco John's hasn't exactly been impressing customers. A 2024 study by CouponBirds, which analyzed reviews of over 160,000 restaurants, named Taco John's the worst chain in the U.S., with the lowest overall rating of just 2.61 out of 5. Other chains with low ratings included McDonald's (2.75), Bobby's Burgers (2.84), and Wahlburgers @ Hy-Vee (2.85), despite the latter once being
Commenting on their Taco John's experience, one TripAdvisor user wrote, "I ordered a beef taco salad. The meat topping was cold and clumped together like it just came out of the fridge. I took it off and ate the salad portion. That wasn't the worst of it though! The tortilla shell tasted stale and rancid. One bite had me spitting it out and literally wanting to vomit." An unimpressed Yelp reviewer also criticized the chain, commenting, "The Potato Olés were cold but still tasted okay, the churros were hard, and the tacos were not the best, they seemed to have a funny taste to them."
Uncle Julio's
If you aren't familiar with Uncle Julio's, plenty of people can relate. The chain has a relatively modest footprint with around 30 locations, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the country. One of Uncle Julio's selling points is that all of its dishes are prepared fresh on premises. The guacamole, for instance, is made-to-order and customized to each patron's preferences. The tortillas are made on the restaurant's flat-top griddle while the meat and veggies are grilled using mesquite wood. Meanwhile, its margaritas are prepared using fresh seasonal fruit.
Despite the efforts that apparently go into the preparation of Uncle Julio's dishes, the chain has faced criticism from some reviewers. One Reddit user who said that they used to work at Uncle Julio's notes that things took a turn for the worse after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. "[Before the pandemic] you could see them making the tortillas, I might be wrong but last time I was there, I didn't see the machine they used to have," they wrote. "They [had] veggies and fruit on display that were used daily [but] those were gone too. They took away a lot of dishes during [COVID-19] and never brought them back. [They] got rid of some of their more labor intensive products like agave queso sauce." Another Reddit reviewer concurred, saying, "Uncle Julio's was my go to for mid Tex Mex. ... I went this past week and the menu has changed and the food is much, much worse."
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Dating back to the mid-1980s, Margaritas Mexican Restaurant has evolved over the years from a single New England location to a sizable mini-chain. Today, Margaritas Mexican Restaurant has just over 20 locations in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Its menu features a wide range of Tex-Mex dishes, ranging from classic fajitas and burritos to chimichangas and enchiladas. True to its name, the restaurant also specializes in Margaritas, with more than 25 different options on the menu.
Despite its somewhat limited reach, Margaritas Mexican Restaurant has received disappointing feedback from some patrons. One TripAdvisor reviewer advised others to "stay away," explaining, "Queso was orange, similar to Super Bowl Velveeta. Salsa was terrible, chunks of onion and it tasted like taco sauce was mixed in. ... Terrible service, not great food and if there is a problem, note that they have a 'sorry food item' tab for their receipts." A Reddit user shared a similar opinion, writing, "Margaritas has the worst Mexican food in the metro, especially given its hype. Salsa [equals] tomato sauce. Chips — might as well be value brand. Fajitas — small portion, stale flour tortillas, not fresh corn. Pico [equals] bland. Cheese for tacos — literally American cheddar." Delicious though the latter may be, its use in is often cited as a telltale sign that a Mexican restaurant isn't authentic.
Taco Bell
When it comes to Tex-Mex chains, Taco Bell is the undisputed giant. The restaurant boasts more than 8,000 locations in the U.S. alone, with the greatest footprint in California, Texas, and Florida. Founded in 1962 in Downey, California, the restaurant's Americanized take on Mexican food struck a chord with diners, growing rapidly throughout the decades. After being acquired by PepsiCo in 1978 and later becoming a part of Yum! Brands, Taco Bell's reach has expanded even further, both nationally and internationally.
Taco Bell demonstrates that when it comes to the restaurant business, quantity doesn't necessarily guarantee quality. After all, there's a reason why Taco Bell failed in its attempt to break into Mexico. Many feel that the chain's mass appeal has come at the expense of flavor complexity, quality of ingredients, service, and consistency. For instance, one dissatisfied Yelp reviewer wrote, "Every time I come there's [an] issue with my order. Whether it's cold or burnt or missing something." They went on to explain that their spicy chicken sandwich taco was not only missing jalapeños, but that their beef burrito tasted like it had croutons inside and the rice was hard." You can find a significant number of other experiences dotted across the internet. To give you an idea of the most criticized items, Reddit users previously highlighted the likes of the chain's guacamole, Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, and the Cheesy Roll Up as some of their worst experiences at the chain.
Methodology
Not all chain restaurants meet customer expectations. While they may be convenient due to numerous locations, many chains lag when it comes to providing balanced flavors, fresh ingredients, and consistency. This, in turn, is usually reflected in customer feedback — which, thanks to the dawn of social media, is louder and more omnipresent than ever.
To bring you a roundup of the worst Mexican — or Tex-Mex — restaurant chains in the U.S., we took into account a number of factors addressed in patron reviews on reputable platforms such as Reddit, Yelp, and TripAdvisor. These included flavor, freshness, portion size, and service. While some of the restaurants above have their fair share of positive reviews, there was also a trend of negative customer experiences.