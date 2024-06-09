Why Taco Bell Tried And Failed To Break Into Mexico

Taco Bell is one of the most successful fast food chains in the entire world. What began as a single eatery in Downey, California, in 1962 has grown into a giant corporation that boasts locations in countries across the world. Yet, despite enormous marketing budgets and some of the best business minds in the world, Taco Bell has failed to find success in the very nation that inspires its menu: Mexico. It's not like other fast food chains haven't established themselves in this country; there are hundreds of KFC and McDonald's restaurants spread across Mexico, so what gives? Here's what it all comes down to: The chain's food is subpar (at best) compared to local Mexican food, and it's more expensive, to boot. Most people find the very concept of Taco Bell in Mexico pretty laughable.

Taco Bell has made two attempts to convince Mexico that its food is worth keeping around, but neither effort lasted more than three years before the company packed up and made a run back to the border. Think about it: You're in Mexico, and you're hungry. On one side of the street is a taqueria offering tacos on freshly made tortillas with your choice of meat, plus fresh guacamole and salsas. Across the street is a Taco Bell making a type of taco that no one in Mexico grew up eating, and it's going to cost you more pesos. Do you really even have to think about it?