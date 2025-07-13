The Tortilla Green Flag To Look Out For When Dining At A Mexican Restaurant

Italian, Mexican, and Chinese food jostle for the title of most popular ethnic food in the United States, with the cuisine from south of the border having an edge with younger generations. You can find Mexican restaurants anywhere and many people have their own neighborhood favorites that keep them coming back. But when trying someplace new, you have to rely on things like friends' recommendations, checking out the menu, and the vibe when you walk in. Justin Mosel, chef and executive culinary director at Rubio's Coastal Grill, shared with The Takeout that one green flag to look out for at Mexican restaurants is if the tortillas are made in-house.

"Any restaurant that makes tortillas from scratch is worth supporting because it means they have a passion for quality and authenticity," he told us. Tortillas made in the restaurant's own kitchen add freshness and flavor, a good sign that the food will be good. Not offering house-made tortillas isn't necessarily a red flag like cold salsa at a Mexican restaurant or sour cream on the plate. Restaurants may order their tortillas from local companies that make and deliver them fresh to restaurants every day instead of using mass-produced ones.

It's common for Mexican restaurants not to make their own tortillas for practical reasons, especially considering how many corn and flour tortillas they go through every day. It's time-consuming to make, press, and griddle them, and takes up limited kitchen space, particularly if they're using machines that bring automation to the process.