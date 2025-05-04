Why Sour Cream Might Be A Red Flag In A Mexican Restaurant

There's a certain feature of modern American dining that's been going on for years, if not decades. Namely, that establishments will go to great lengths to convince their customers they're the greatest thing in town by focusing most of their time and energy on crafting the best ambiance or making sure you spend more at restaurants by having the perfect playlist –- all before they think of the food itself.

If you enjoy the bells and whistles, so be it. But if you're eating out because you enjoy food, the quality of the food offered matters. You don't even have to sit through an entire meal before you can determine the quality of a place, though. Take Mexican restaurants, for example. Although it may not seem like a big deal, dishes served with sour cream are a telltale sign that you might not be dining at a traditional Mexican restaurant. If you're looking for classic Mexican food that uses ingredients you'd actually find in Mexico, you have a much better chance with a place that uses Mexican crema instead.

Mexican crema is sometimes known as Mexican sour cream, crema Mexicana, crema fresca, or crema agria. Whereas sour cream is tart and thick, Mexican crema is thin, fresh, and lightly acidic. Is Mexican crema really that much better than sour cream? Not necessarily, but the use of sour cream is a sign you're eating at a Tex-Mex restaurant and not a Mexican restaurant. Nitpicky it may be, but little details add up.