The Restaurant Red Flag You Should Never Ever Ignore

We've covered restaurant red flags before. Don't dine at a fast food joint with unexplained odors or view lengthy menus with suspicion. The list goes on and on. Still, it's worth learning the signs because food poisoning is miserable at best and deadly at worst. This time, we're back with another hot tip: If your food is served at the wrong temperature, consider sending it back — or ask for something else.

In food prep, temperature is everything. Piping hot burgers and fries are a good sign that your fast food meal is fresh, and inconsistent temperatures make grocery store hot bars bacteria hotbeds. Bacteria grow quickly when food is held at the wrong temperature, and it's one of the most common food handling mistakes that restaurants make. The food safety industry even gives it a scary-sounding name: time-temperature abuse.

Those food safety geeks aren't being melodramatic — improper food handling is scary. Time-temperature abuse happens when food is held in the danger zone (another scary food safety term, when temperatures are between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. At these temps, bacteria can double in just 20 minutes.

FDA regulations let restaurants hold food in the danger zone for four hours. However, most food starts to get risky after two hours (or one hour in temperatures over 90 degrees). Even food that meets FDA requirements can be iffy, and not every restaurant plays by the book.