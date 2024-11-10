The Red Flags That Tell You To Skip A Grocery Store's Hot Bar

The grocery store can be bustling, noisy, and let's face it, a bit grimy. Ever spotted a half-drunk Starbucks frappe in an aisle, or reached for your favorite pack of protein bars only to find the box opened and pilfered? Aisles often feature not only interesting drinks, but also stray hairs, fingernails, and bits of fuzz. But as you escape the chaos of the aisles, drawn in by the enticing aroma of warm delicious food, you may end up at the grocery store's hot bar. Hot bars contain red flags too, whether it's the inconsistent temperatures of the food, the sneeze guards that need to be wiped down, or the amount of food stuffed into a tray. Hot food bars may smell delicious, but sometimes there's an unsanitary truth hiding behind it.

Ready-to-go meals are quick, easy, and affordable, offering a mouthwatering array of cultural delights for a different lunch every day. However, relying on these premade dishes comes with risks. Some hot bars are poorly managed, leaving you vulnerable to foodborne illnesses. Here's how to spot the pitfalls and avoid regrets on your next trip to the buffet station.