If You Sniff Out This Fast Food Red Flag, Get Out Fast

Scent marketing is a major thing in the fast food world. McDonald's allegedly uses diffusers to waft in welcoming smells and Cinnabon uses strategically placed ovens to lure passersby inside. But not every fast food joint is that savvy — some straight up stink. If you find yourself wrinkling your nose as soon as you step inside, it's a major red flag.

What's so bad about a little fast food funk? A strong odor is often a sign of sloppy health practices. Cross-cultural restaurants sometimes get a pass (durian, anyone?), but overpowering fast food funk is usually a bad sign. That stink could indicate health hazards like rotten food, overflowing trash cans, or even sewage.

You might not notice the smell as soon as you walk in the door, but if a server comes by to wipe down your table with a mildew-scented cloth, consider ditching the establishment. Refilling sanitation buckets is a simple, straightforward task, so dirty buckets are a sign that the staff is getting sloppy behind the scenes. The same goes for bathrooms. While no bathroom will smell like roses 24/7, keeping the bathroom clean is the bare minimum.