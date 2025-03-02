If You Sniff Out This Fast Food Red Flag, Get Out Fast
Scent marketing is a major thing in the fast food world. McDonald's allegedly uses diffusers to waft in welcoming smells and Cinnabon uses strategically placed ovens to lure passersby inside. But not every fast food joint is that savvy — some straight up stink. If you find yourself wrinkling your nose as soon as you step inside, it's a major red flag.
What's so bad about a little fast food funk? A strong odor is often a sign of sloppy health practices. Cross-cultural restaurants sometimes get a pass (durian, anyone?), but overpowering fast food funk is usually a bad sign. That stink could indicate health hazards like rotten food, overflowing trash cans, or even sewage.
You might not notice the smell as soon as you walk in the door, but if a server comes by to wipe down your table with a mildew-scented cloth, consider ditching the establishment. Refilling sanitation buckets is a simple, straightforward task, so dirty buckets are a sign that the staff is getting sloppy behind the scenes. The same goes for bathrooms. While no bathroom will smell like roses 24/7, keeping the bathroom clean is the bare minimum.
Trust your nose in fast food restaurants
You probably don't need to be told to leave a restaurant that reeks of raw sewage and spoiled fish, but unassuming smells can be red flags too. If the place reeks of cleaning chemicals, it's usually a bad sign. Improperly stored chemicals are a common health code violation as they could easily contaminate food.
Even standard fast food smells should raise alarms. The smell of rancid cooking oil is almost as ubiquitous as burgers and fries, but it's still a bad sign. The smell could mean that the restaurant isn't disposing of old oil properly — and it's a bad sign for your health, too. Eating rancid oil on a regular basis can cause major problems like cancer and diabetes. It's hard to avoid rancid oil completely, but if your go-to fast food joint is particularly pungent, take it as a sign to find a new favorite.
Still not sure if you should bail? Most people can search for health inspection results online. Your level of access to public records may vary depending on what state you live in, but it's worth a check if that fish stank seems particularly fishy. Just remember: A health report only tells the story of one day. Trust your nose. It's better to be safe than sorry.