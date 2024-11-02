How Your Favorite Fast Food Joints Cleverly Use Scent Marketing

When I visited the Tin Building, a sprawling, upscale food hall in New York's Seaport District, restaurant critic Pete Wells's New York Times review was on my mind. Wells was largely complimentary, but, he said, something was missing. While the European markets that served as inspiration are packed with smells, the squeaky-clean Tin Building had no scent. As I walked through the complex, I kept sniffing the air. Wells was right. From the fishmonger to the flower stall, the place was odorless.

The Tin Building could learn from the fast food business. Smell is key to the way we experience food, and the world-class marketing teams behind the biggest fast food brands know it. From strategically placed ovens and subtle diffusers to pizza perfumes, scent is a major part of fast food marketing.

Using scent to reel in customers is nothing new: food stalls have wafted scents toward customers since the beginning of history. It doesn't take a marketing genius to know that coffee scent plus customer cravings equals Starbucks sales. It's as simple as two plus two equals four. But what is new is the science of scent — and the way companies use it to influence customers' moods and memories.