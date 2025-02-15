Here Are 5 Of The Most Common Health Violations In Restaurants

Cross-contamination is one of the most widespread violations in restaurant kitchens, and it occurs whenever bacteria are spread from one surface to another. It can be a problem for home cooks, as well, with one study published in the Journal of Food Protection showing that the most contaminated items in your kitchen may be your spice jars.

In restaurant kitchens, bacteria transfer may take place directly between foods, an example being when raw chicken is kept in the refrigerator above another item and its juices drip down onto that surface. It can also take place via utensils, as would be the case if that raw chicken were to be chopped with the same knife on the same cutting board that's later used for vegetables without proper sanitization. Yet another instance of cross-contamination might occur if a glass is used as an ice scoop since this might result in the ice being contaminated by glass chips.

One way restaurants can help to prevent cross-contamination is by providing separate utensils for preparing raw poultry and reserving them for this use alone. It may even help to color-code them: The green cutting boards and knife handles are for chicken, while the red ones for produce. It's also important to ensure that the proper tools are used for the proper jobs (e.g., an ice scoop for scooping ice). These utensils must not be stored with food, though, because that same ice scoop may itself become a source of contamination if allowed to stay inside the ice machine.