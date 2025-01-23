How To Properly Dispose Of Used Cooking Oil — And The Mistake To Avoid

Sometimes you end up with just a tiny bit of cooking oil leftover. In these scenarios, it can be especially tempting to dump it down the drain. A little bit can't hurt, right? Unfortunately, it can. Please don't do that. Instead, soak the oil up with paper towels, put them in a sealed plastic bag, and throw it all in the trash. If you don't have any, you can always use paper coffee filters instead of paper towels. You can also mix some vegetable oils into your home compost. However, this only works with small amounts of plant-based oil — one cup at the most.

Additionally, reusing your frying oil can be a waste-reducing and cost-effective option. However, it's vital to handle and store the oil properly if you are going to reuse it. Once the oil has cooled, strain it through a coffee filter or cheesecloth into a sealed, airtight container. Store it in a cool, dry place and try to use it within a few days. (This is a great excuse to make more fried food.) As a side note, you should also store and reuse bacon grease as it lends a great deal of flavor to any dish it's added to.

The next time you fry up something in your kitchen, rest assured that there are many simple, safe, and sustainable ways to deal with the leftover oil. We promise your crispy, fried food will taste even better when you're experiencing the self-satisfied feeling of having properly disposed of your used cooking oil.