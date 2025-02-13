The Unexpected Way Restaurants Can Subtly Make You Spend More

Eating out is expensive enough these days, and restaurants are doing everything they can to make up for the lost costs. While the restaurant industry has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels of popularity, drive-thrus and takeout are essentially fueling the rebound, which has lead to a drastic drop in people's spending budget for traditional sit-down meals.

With that in mind, the industry has a few trade secrets that make diners want to subconsciously spend more at restaurants. Some of the secrets seem a little obvious, like how Mexican restaurants give free chips and salsa, and the salty chips encourage people to order more drinks. But one of the sneakier ways restaurants encourage people to order more is with music. Music can make or break a diner's experience, according to a study by Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) which shows how diners are much more likely to stay if they enjoy the music that is playing during a meal (though music and live bands can also ruin a dinner). More time in the restaurant means more orders, leading to more money going to the restaurant.

There are many aspects that need to meld together for a good meal out beyond just the food. Service, decor, and ambiance are all major players that keep people wanting to come back to certain restaurants. After all, if diners are enjoying the vibes as much as the food, they will naturally want to spend more time enjoying the space and will most likely place more orders.