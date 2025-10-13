Chain Restaurants That Serve The Best And Worst Mashed Potatoes, According To Reviews
Few foods are as versatile as mashed potatoes. The spuds are a blank canvas that can be blended with a huge range of ingredients, from a dollop of butter and a splash of cream to roasted garlic and shredded cheese. Mash is frequently served with gravy, which seeps into the fluffy potatoes to create the perfect balance of flavors and textures. While many enjoy mash on its own as a light snack, the dish is also a popular sidekick to heartier meals like roast chicken, tender pork chops, or turkey and crispy bacon meatloaf.
Mashed potatoes may be a classic, but they are not always a guaranteed win. When it comes to chain restaurants, the quality of the side dish varies widely. Some restaurants deliver creamy perfection, while others churn out watery, flavorless mush. Some chains even resort to instant mixes, a shortcut that often results in a bland, watery mash that tastes like cafeteria fare.
Not sure where to find the creamiest, most flavorful mash? To help make your next mashed potato order a guaranteed success, we combed through countless diner reviews. For more information about our selection criteria, check out the final slide of this article.
Best: Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse offers four starchy side dishes. Listed on the menu alongside other spud-based creations like baked potato, sweet potato, and steak fries, the chain's mashed potatoes are served plain or with a choice of brown gravy, creamy gravy, butter, or sour cream. For an additional cost, they can also be ordered with bacon bits and cheddar cheese. And for the ultimate indulgence, Texas Roadhouse offers loaded mashed potatoes with butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and bacon.
According to a Reddit post from a self-proclaimed Texas Roadhouse employee, all the sides at the chain — other than the bagged peanuts and A1 sauce — are made from scratch, which implies that the restaurant also makes its own mashed potatoes. Perhaps this is why the mash at Texas Roadhouse has been such a hit with diners. One Reddit reviewer even says that they enjoy the side so much that they often order it on its own, adding, "They're soft and fluffy and they have the potato skins in them. They remind me a lot of the homemade mashed potatoes I ate growing up."
Best: LongHorn Steakhouse
Despite being founded in Atlanta, Georgia, LongHorn Steakhouse leans into a Texas-inspired decor with taxidermied animal heads, cowboy memorabilia, and rustic accents. The chain prides itself on its steaks, which it says are fresh, never frozen, and expertly grilled with just the right amount of seasoning. Just like at many other steakhouse chains, the mashed potatoes at LongHorn Steakhouse are a standard side option that can be chosen with many of its steaks and entrées.
While it's unclear whether LongHorn Steakhouse makes its mashed potatoes in-house, the side dish has garnered favorable feedback from patrons. Steven John, who reviewed the chain for Business Insider, describes the restaurant's mash as "quite good," adding that the dish was creamy with just the right amount of melted butter on top. Online reviewers have also consistently praised the side dish, describing it as the best mashed potatoes they have ever tried. Interestingly, while we do know that the menu item is made with "real" butter, one Yelp reviewer couldn't help but question its texture, saying, "The mashed potatoes were delicious but mysterious because they were firm and yellowish even when hot (unlike potatoes that have a lot of butter only get firm when they cool off)." Make of that what you will.
Worst: KFC
Given how much mash the chain goes through, it probably won't come as a surprise that the menu item isn't made from real boiled potatoes. Instead, KFC makes its mashed potatoes from instant potato flakes. The dehydrated potatoes are mixed with hot water, and once smooth, ladled into serving cups and finished with the chain's signature brown gravy, which is made from a mix similar to commercial gravy powder. Both the mash and gravy can also be ordered separately. In 2025, KFC introduced Mashed Potato Poppers to its lineup of side dishes. The limited-time offering featured bite-sized balls of mashed potatoes coated in a crispy breading.
The biggest recurring complaint about KFC's mashed potatoes has to do with their consistency. More specifically, many online reviewers have found them overly thin and lacking body. The gravy has also received its fair share of criticism for being coagulated and flavorless. One TripAdvisor reviewer summed up their experience of the side, saying, "The mashed potatoes had an odd taste to it. Asked for gravy and got a small container with about two tablespoons of gravy in it. That's okay because the gravy was just as bad."
Best: Boston Market
With just over 70 locations in the U.S., Boston Market can be tricky to find unless you live in New York or New Jersey. This footprint is a far cry from the chain's heyday, when it boasted more than 1,200 locations. That said, this decline can't be blamed on the quality of the chain's mashed potatoes, which continue to earn consistent praise from diners for their smooth texture and comforting homemade flavor. Standing testament to their popularity, in 2024 Boston Market even started selling frozen mashed potatoes in grocery stores through Bellisio Foods.
While we can't be sure whether Boston Market's frozen mash is made with real potatoes, the in-store mashed potatoes are the real deal — crafted from actual potatoes, milk, butter, and a sprinkle of cracked pepper for a bold finish. A Reddit user conducted a taste test of mashed potatoes from six fast-food chains and declared Boston Market's version the winner, saying the side "tasted as good as homemade." A Yelp reviewer also praised the menu item, saying that they tasted flavorful and contained "freshly made mashed potato bits."
Worst: Crown Fried Chicken
Crown Fried Chicken operates via a loosely connected network rather than a centrally owned chain. And while this makes it hard to determine how many Crown Fried Chicken locations operate in the U.S., the restaurants seem to share a similar menu of chicken wings, burgers, grilled gyros, and fried fish. The menu also features a range of sides, such as French fries, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, collard greens, and, of course, mashed potatoes.
The mashed potatoes at Crown Fried Chicken don't just miss the mark — they seem to have left some diners feeling personally wronged. A case in point is one very unimpressed Yelp contributor who said, "[The] mashed potatoes were instant potatoes. Like the powdered c**p you mix with water. How are they getting away with selling this s**t to people?" A fellow online reviewer backed up the complaint, noting that the mash lacked flavor.
Best: Popeyes
One of the most popular items on Popeyes' menu, the mashed potatoes contain real potatoes, blended with milk, chicken broth, butter, and seasoning. Topping the side dish is the chain's rich Cajun gravy — a blend of potatoes, chicken broth, butter, flour, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Mash enthusiasts can recreate the side dish at home by following the recipe on Popeyes' website.
Popeyes describes its mashed potatoes as "a dish that hits the spot," "the best mashed potatoes in the town," and "comfort food at its finest" (via Popeyes). And diners tend to agree. For instance, one satisfied Reddit user said they could personally confirm the quality of the side dish. "They aren't even the instant kind that I was expecting. I was surprised to find potato bits in them. The gravy was also good, I especially like the bits of meat mixed in." Interestingly, several online reviews commented that the chain's mashed potatoes and gravy make a great dipping sauce for its fried chicken and a tasty spread for its biscuits.
Worst: Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel is known for its all-day breakfast and Southern comfort food, such as Chicken Fried Chicken, Slow-Braised Pot Roast, and The Best Classic Meatloaf. The chain also serves a huge range of side dishes, including several types of mashed potatoes. At its simplest, the mash is served plain without any additions. The mashed potatoes are also offered with either brown gravy or sawmill gravy. Finally, the most elaborate option is the loaded mashed potatoes with bacon crumbles, cheese, and green onions.
Despite the wide selection of toppings, diners have said that Cracker Barrel's mashed potatoes fail to hit the mark. In fact, a recent Takeout article noted that many of the chain's customers are calling for an end to the mashed potato side altogether. Interestingly, a purported Cracker Barrel employee seems to agree, posting on Reddit, "I've had so many guests complain about their food being cold, mashed potatoes being lumpy, etc. It's kind of gross. I'll try to steer people away from the potatoes if I can." As such, it doesn't come as a surprise that several online reviewers described the mash as lumpy, inedible, brick-like, and grayish. Consider yourself warned.
Best: Jollibee
Jollibee is a Filipino fast-food chain that blends American fast-food staples like fried chicken and burgers with Filipino twists. Signature crossovers include menu items like sweet-sarap spaghetti, burger steak, and palabok. The chain is hugely popular in the Philippines, where it has outnumbered all other fast food chain brands. In total, Jollibee boasts more than 1,600 restaurants in 17 countries, with about 80 of these in the U.S.
Jollibee offers several side dishes to complement its mains, including chicken macaroni soup, French fries, and mashed potatoes with gravy. While the chain doesn't offer a breakdown of how the mash is made, it does describe the menu item as "soft, creamy, and buttery" (via Jollibee). Online reviewers tend to echo this sentiment, giving the side dish the thumbs up. For instance, one patron described the mash as delicious, while another said that it's their favorite item on Jollibee's menu. Finally, one particularly impressed fan rated the mashed potatoes a near-perfect 9.5 out of 10.
Worst: Bojangles
Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, North Carolina, as a walk-in concept, Bojangles quickly gained popularity for its Cajun-spiced fried chicken and iconic biscuits. Today, Bojangles still features a Cajun-inspired menu of Southern classics, including two crowd-pleasing staples — fried chicken and biscuits with gravy. The chain also offers a range of "fixins," such as fried potato bites, dirty rice, macaroni and cheese, Cajun pintos, coleslaw, green beans, as well as mashed potatoes topped with Southern-style gravy.
Unfortunately, the mashed potatoes at Bojangles haven't exactly won diners over, with some online reviewers noting that the side lacks flavor and sometimes even seems undercooked. Interestingly, one patron said that the potatoes are so bland that they are just a vehicle for the chain's sausage gravy, implying that at least there is some redemption in the topping. However, according to a Reddit contributor, not all locations offer the sausage gravy, "[They] were drenched in brown gravy (?) instead of sausage gravy deliciousness. I'm still traumatized."
Best: Outback Steakhouse
Outback Steakhouse is famous for its Bloomin' Onion, a deep-fried, breaded onion sliced to resemble a flower, served with the chain's spicy signature Bloom Sauce. Aside from this fat bomb, the Australia-themed chain offers a range of other shareables, including a lineup of freshly prepared sides, more than half of which are potato-based. Listed alongside the Dressed Baked Potato, Aussie Fries, and the Sweet Potato with Honey & Brown Sugar, the chain's Homestyle Mashed Potatoes and Loaded Mashed Potatoes make the perfect sidekicks to a hearty steak dinner.
The mashed potatoes at Outback Steakhouse have received high marks from diners, with many saying they are among the best you can find at a chain restaurant. Steven John, who taste-tested the side dish for Business Insider, called the mash "close to perfection," adding that it had a thick texture with a few potato lumps and flecks of potato skin. Several other satisfied online reviews also gave the chain's mashed potatoes the green light, describing them as delicious, amazing, and well-seasoned.
Worst: Culver's
From a garden side salad and steamed broccoli to cheese curds, chili, and onion rings, the sides at Culver's are surprisingly varied, catering to both enthusiasts of hearty comfort food and those seeking lighter fare. Among the starchier options, the chain also serves fries and mashed potatoes with gravy. Described on the Culver's website as "the real deal" and "perfectly light and fluffy," the mash is made with Russet potatoes, milk, and seasoning.
Despite the glowing menu description, many diners say that the mashed potatoes at Culver's leave much to be desired. For instance, one reviewer expressed surprise that the side is actually made with real spuds, adding that they taste like instant potatoes. Similarly, a disgruntled Reddit contributor noted that the consistency of the mash has changed over time — and not for the better. "I remember them being decent a year or so ago, and then I got an order that was the consistency of applesauce. I could literally pour them straight out of the cup and couldn't eat them with a fork. I waited a long time before trying my luck again, and the consistency was back to being like mashed potatoes, but the flavor was lacking," he explained. Several other reviewers also complained about the menu item, calling it the worst mash they have ever tasted, pretty bland, and something they wouldn't even feed their dog.
Best: Nando's Peri-Peri
Founded in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 1987, Nando's Peri-Peri opened its doors in the U.S. in 2008. Today, the chain has more than 45 restaurants in Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Texas, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Nando's gets its name from "Peri-Peri," the fiery African chili used to flavor both its marinades and sauces. Beyond its chicken and burger dishes, Nando's also serves a range of sides, including creamy coleslaw, flame-grilled corn on the cob, and Portuguese rice. Rounding out the lineup are the Red Skin Mashed Potatoes, a side of spuds blended with butter and garlic.
The mashed potatoes at Nando's have received stellar feedback from diners, who have complimented the starchy side dish for both its flavor and texture. Fans on restaurant review platforms have gone so far as to calling them "amazing." Similarly, other mashed potato enthusiasts have praised the side for its rich flavor, with one Yelp contributor explaining, "[The] mashed potatoes are a favorite for a reason. They were cooked just right."
Worst: Church's Texas Chicken
Just like its name suggests, Church's Texas Chicken specializes in Southern-style fried chicken. The chain also serves a range of sides, such as honey butter biscuits, jalapeño bombers, poutine, coleslaw, and macaroni salad. Meanwhile, its starchy side dish options include fries and mashed potatoes with gravy. Church's Texas Chicken describes its mash as deliciously whipped. Unfortunately, numerous diners disagree with this glowing endorsement.
Despite the chain's confident marketing, many diners say Church's mashed potatoes miss the mark when it comes to both taste and texture. A case in point is one reviewer who said that the potatoes failed to live up to the mash they were used to eating down South. Others were far more critical, describing the menu item as runny and thin, flat, and overly salty. One Yelp reviewer gave the mash a particularly scathing review, saying, "Most fried chicken chains [...] use instant mashed potato flakes and powdered spuds that will remind one of grade-school lunch. Church's instant mashed potatoes and slimy, gelatinous gravy are a step below that, and instead channel the mashed potatoes and gravy that come with Swanson Salisbury Steak TV Dinners. In other words, they're frighteningly disgusting."
Best: Jack's Family Restaurant
Founded in 1960 as Jack's Hamburgers, Jack's Family Restaurant started out as a walk-up stand that served burgers, fries, and milkshakes. Today, Jack's boasts approximately 250 locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and Mississippi. However, it's not just the restaurant's footprint that has expanded; its menu has also grown. Today, Jack's offers a range of breakfast dishes, fried chicken, and sides like buttered biscuits, loaded mac and cheese, and mashed potatoes.
Jack's menu describes its Southern-style mash as light, creamy, and buttery — a description that many diners happily back up. For instance, one Facebook contributor called the mashed potatoes "creamy perfection," adding that they were seasoned just right. In a similar vein, a Yelp reviewer said, "The mashed potatoes and gravy I chose for my side was so good that I practically inhaled it." Several other diners also praised the menu item, describing it as flavorful and the best mash they have ever had at a fast food chain.
Methodology
Not every bowl of mashed potatoes is created equal. From creamy and rich to dry and lumpy, the side dish can be deeply satisfying or a complete disappointment. This difference can be particularly pronounced at chain restaurants, which often rely on standardized potato blends, preparation methods, and gravy recipes.
To bring you a list of the best and worst chain restaurant mashed potatoes, we have analyzed hundreds of customer reviews on platforms such as Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Reddit. Some of the criteria that we looked at included texture, flavor, seasoning, consistency, and, of course, gravy.