Chain Restaurants That Serve The Best And Worst Mashed Potatoes, According To Reviews

Few foods are as versatile as mashed potatoes. The spuds are a blank canvas that can be blended with a huge range of ingredients, from a dollop of butter and a splash of cream to roasted garlic and shredded cheese. Mash is frequently served with gravy, which seeps into the fluffy potatoes to create the perfect balance of flavors and textures. While many enjoy mash on its own as a light snack, the dish is also a popular sidekick to heartier meals like roast chicken, tender pork chops, or turkey and crispy bacon meatloaf.

Mashed potatoes may be a classic, but they are not always a guaranteed win. When it comes to chain restaurants, the quality of the side dish varies widely. Some restaurants deliver creamy perfection, while others churn out watery, flavorless mush. Some chains even resort to instant mixes, a shortcut that often results in a bland, watery mash that tastes like cafeteria fare.

Not sure where to find the creamiest, most flavorful mash? To help make your next mashed potato order a guaranteed success, we combed through countless diner reviews. For more information about our selection criteria, check out the final slide of this article.