The Cracker Barrel Side Dish Customers Are Ready To Retire

The bar is not necessarily set high for Cracker Barrel. For one thing, it's a chain restaurant, meaning nobody is going there expecting Michelin-starred cuisine. For another thing, Cracker Barrel specializes in down-home Southern food, which is delicious when cooked properly, and honestly pretty tasty even if it isn't cooked properly. It should not be difficult for Cracker Barrel to put satisfying meals on the table, and yet the chain named after a method of transporting soda crackers has had plenty of complaints about the quality of their food. There are over a dozen menu items that left Cracker Barrel customers cold, leading them to take their dissatisfaction to websites like Yelp and TripAdvisor, but diners spared special scorn for the mashed potatoes.

If there's one dish you'd expect Cracker Barrel to get right, it would be mashed potatoes. Whether they're served alongside fried chicken, roast turkey, or chicken-fried steak, they're one of the most hearty and versatile side dishes you're likely to find in American cuisine. And yet negative reviews abound for Cracker Barrel's offering. "The mashed potatoes were brown and overcooked," complained one review on TripAdvisor from Florida City, Florida. Another diner, this one in Morrisville, North Carolina, chimed in on Yelp that she tried to improve the dish to no avail. "Of course I put salt, pepper, and butter on them, but it didn't seem to help. Along with that, but there was a clump of potato that wasn't completely cooked." Bland and undercooked — pick a struggle, right?