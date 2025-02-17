Can You Successfully Steam Broccoli In The Microwave?
Broccoli is a green that's full of nutrients, and makes a worthy addition to stir-fries, salads, or quiche. It's no wonder that broccoli is America's favorite vegetable. Steaming is one of the simplest ways to cook it, and its subtly sweet and earthy flavors make it the perfect canvas for additional ingredients like lemon, garlic, or butter. Sure, you can cook these greens in a pot, but the need for constant monitoring and worrying about how long you need to cook broccoli for can be a nuisance — especially when most of us have a microwave.
Successfully steaming broccoli in the microwave is hassle-free, and all you need is a bit of water, a microwave safe bowl, and a make-shift lid. Start by cutting the broccoli into bite sized pieces, cutting the stalks even smaller, and removing any tough parts. You'll need to add a couple of tablespoons of water per broccoli head in the bowl, and cover it with a plate so that it steams effectively.
Microwaving on the high power setting for around two to four minutes will give you al dente broccoli, depending on how much you're steaming, and how large the florets are. Feel free to check on your broccoli half way, but take a lot of care when removing the lid, as steam burns are a common food-related injury.
How to microwave your broccoli to perfection
While the microwave is a great tool for cooking veggies, there are a few things to watch out for if you want the best possible result every time. You must cut the broccoli as evenly as possible when steaming it, or you might be left with a mix of mushy and crunchy florets. If you're using frozen broccoli, there's no need to chop it first.
When you cover the bowl, make sure the lid is on loosely, or the plastic wrap has holes to allow for air flow. The steaming time is only a guideline, since the size of the broccoli pieces and microwave power will change the cooking rate. A good method to check doneness is piercing a piece with a fork, which should go through with minimal resistance. If it's not tender enough, just continue to cook it in 30-second bursts.
When it comes to eating it, your steamed broccoli can be served simply with some olive oil, salt and pepper. But you can also play around with different flavors. Topping it with grated cheese, spicy chilli flakes, or toasted nuts for some additional crunch are all great options. Or add some fresh lemon juice and zest for a brighter finish.