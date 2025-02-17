Can You Successfully Steam Broccoli In The Microwave?

Broccoli is a green that's full of nutrients, and makes a worthy addition to stir-fries, salads, or quiche. It's no wonder that broccoli is America's favorite vegetable. Steaming is one of the simplest ways to cook it, and its subtly sweet and earthy flavors make it the perfect canvas for additional ingredients like lemon, garlic, or butter. Sure, you can cook these greens in a pot, but the need for constant monitoring and worrying about how long you need to cook broccoli for can be a nuisance — especially when most of us have a microwave.

Successfully steaming broccoli in the microwave is hassle-free, and all you need is a bit of water, a microwave safe bowl, and a make-shift lid. Start by cutting the broccoli into bite sized pieces, cutting the stalks even smaller, and removing any tough parts. You'll need to add a couple of tablespoons of water per broccoli head in the bowl, and cover it with a plate so that it steams effectively.

Microwaving on the high power setting for around two to four minutes will give you al dente broccoli, depending on how much you're steaming, and how large the florets are. Feel free to check on your broccoli half way, but take a lot of care when removing the lid, as steam burns are a common food-related injury.