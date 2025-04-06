The Super Rich 3 Ingredient Sausage Gravy You Can Make Every Morning

Your standard sausage gravy is nothing more than a basic milk-and-flour white sauce enhanced with cooked, crumbled sausage meat. It's possible, however, to dispense with the flour for thickening and make a gluten-free gravy by swapping out the milk for whipping cream and using cream cheese in the recipe to make it extra thick and rich. While you might not want to indulge in something so heavy on a daily basis, this sausage gravy is pretty easy to make, so it's something you could whip up on any given day even when you don't have too much time.

Begin by browning a pound of sausage meat, which can be mild, spicy, or maple-flavored — whatever you like. As the cooked sausage drains, melt half a brick of cream cheese in half a cup of whipping cream mixed with half a cup of water. Stir in the sausage, then season it to taste with salt, pepper, garlic, crushed red pepper, or whatever else you think it could use a pinch of.

If you want a slightly thinner gravy, you could always swap out the heavy cream for milk. Conversely, you could use milk or more cream instead of water to make it even thicker and richer.