The Super Rich 3 Ingredient Sausage Gravy You Can Make Every Morning
Your standard sausage gravy is nothing more than a basic milk-and-flour white sauce enhanced with cooked, crumbled sausage meat. It's possible, however, to dispense with the flour for thickening and make a gluten-free gravy by swapping out the milk for whipping cream and using cream cheese in the recipe to make it extra thick and rich. While you might not want to indulge in something so heavy on a daily basis, this sausage gravy is pretty easy to make, so it's something you could whip up on any given day even when you don't have too much time.
Begin by browning a pound of sausage meat, which can be mild, spicy, or maple-flavored — whatever you like. As the cooked sausage drains, melt half a brick of cream cheese in half a cup of whipping cream mixed with half a cup of water. Stir in the sausage, then season it to taste with salt, pepper, garlic, crushed red pepper, or whatever else you think it could use a pinch of.
If you want a slightly thinner gravy, you could always swap out the heavy cream for milk. Conversely, you could use milk or more cream instead of water to make it even thicker and richer.
Beyond biscuits: What to do with this creamy sausage gravy
The classic sausage gravy dish is sausage and biscuits, something typically associated with the South. West Virginia even has a chain called Tudor's Biscuit World that's devoted to many manifestations of this regional specialty, while certain Southern McDonald's have been known to feature biscuits and gravy on the breakfast menu. If you want to indulge in this dish, by all means do so. In fact, you could even bake up a batch of quick and easy two-ingredient biscuits to go with your three-ingredient gravy.
Still, there are other ways to use the gravy, such as combining it with cooked potato chunks and grated cheese and wrapping it in a flour tortilla for a breakfast burrito. If you use a corn tortilla and throw in some salsa, you'll have a breakfast taco instead. You could also cook up some hash browns, top them with the gravy, and add a few fried eggs for a breakfast skillet.
This extra-rich sausage gravy could be worked into a dinner entree, as well, Mix it with pasta and sprinkle on some parmesan cheese, or try it over rice with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and peppers. You can also use it as a meaty topping for fried chicken or chicken-fried steak -– chicken-fried, as opposed to country-fried, typically means something smothered in white gravy, and the sausage will add an extra layer of flavor. You could also simply pour the gravy over mashed potatoes for a quick and filling meal in a bowl.