The Southern Breakfast You Can Only Find At Certain McDonald's Locations

It's safe to say that McDonald's is well known for having a wide array of breakfast dishes available for its large fanbase to enjoy each day before 11:00 am each morning when restaurants switch to the lunch menu. However, one breakfast dish that many people living in Southern states specifically get to indulge in is none other than biscuits and gravy, a delectable southern dish that primarily appears at select McDonald's locations across the American South. The main exception to this rule seems to be Ohio, where certain McDonald's locations do offer biscuits and gravy despite the state's distinction as a part of the Midwest.

While believed to be a secret menu fixture, the delicious breakfast item is readily available and advertised on the McDonald's website (with the added clarification that only select locations carry it). While the reason for this limited availability is unknown, certain regions likely have a lower demand for biscuits and gravy. Instead of stocking every McDonald's restaurant in America with southern-style sausage gravy — an ingredient not found elsewhere on most McDonald's menus — the dish can only be found in places where it would be considered popular.