Here's What KFC Mashed Potatoes Are Really Made Of

KFC (formerly named Kentucky Fried Chicken) is of course known for that juicy, crispy chicken that we down by the bucketful, but the side dishes are really where it's at. Just try bringing home for dinner a bucket of chicken without any sides — no creamy mac and cheese, no delicious KFC coleslaw, no seasoned potato wedges — and see the reaction you get.

One of the most classic and well-loved side dishes is the smooth mashed potatoes and rich brown gravy. I'm sure that if I were to quantify it, I've eaten more KFC mashed potatoes than chicken in my life — no trip to KFC is complete without them. If you were wondering what trade secret KFC uses to get its potatoes so impossibly smooth, you may or may not be surprised to learn that the same ingredient may be hiding in your own pantry at home. KFC uses instant mashed potato flakes in order to achieve that silky, even texture. This might turn some people off, but I, for one, never expected one of the busiest chicken chains to be peeling and boiling potatoes fresh every day (and there are certainly times when "instant" versions of food are just as good). Personally, this revelation certainly won't stop me from ordering heaping cups of mashed potatoes every time I stop by the fast food chain.