Times When Using An 'Instant' Version Of A Food Is Just As Good

While instant food may feel like a relatively new phenomenon, crafted to cater to the ever-busying modern lifestyle, versions of instant food have actually been around for quite a while. Think, for example, of long-lasting, portable foods like pemmican, which Indigenous populations used for easy, calorie-rich meals on the go. However, while the more recognizable instant foods you might be familiar with today received a substantial amount of love in the mid-1900s, marketed to busy housewives as a convenient option, now, some home cooks turn up their noses at instant foods. They're deemed ultra-processed and lower quality than their from-scratch counterparts.

While no one's arguing that most instant food is ultra-processed, don't make the mistake of overlooking the many uses for instant foods in your life, and the times and situations wherein an instant version of a food can be just as good as the real deal. Here are a few examples of when that might be the case, and what you'll need to keep in mind to get the most out of some favorited instant foods.