Things Other Steakhouses Do Better Than Texas Roadhouse

Dinner out in a nice restaurant is a wonderful thing, and steakhouses are one of the most popular options. A tasty and filling piece of quality beef, tasty sides, and a nice drink — what could be better? A steakhouse is a great place for a dinner entertaining business clients, a night out with family or friends, or a date night. The appeal of the steakhouse is evidenced by the number of chains that exist, both high-end and more affordable — and when it comes to the latter variety, Texas Roadhouse ranks high with many steak lovers. As a casual dining option, it certainly isn't one of the most overpriced steakhouse chains in the nation.

The Lone Star State-themed restaurant has 697 locations and a presence in all 50 states. It's the biggest casual-dining restaurant chain in the nation, with over $5 billion in sales in 2024. Thanks to the perks, it's worth becoming a Texas Roadhouse VIP even if you don't eat there often. Clearly, the chain is doing something right — but nobody is the best at everything. There are some aspects of the steakhouse game that other chains do better.

Some of these chains are casual, like Texas Roadhouse, others are more upscale, but all have an edge in some aspect of the steakhouse business. We searched and discovered the things in which other steakhouses come out on top of Texas Roadhouse.