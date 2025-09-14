Why It's Worth Becoming A Texas Roadhouse VIP Even If You Don't Eat There Often
Texas Roadhouse is one of the more affordable steakhouse chains, but in an era when even fast food is overpriced these days, money-saving tips are always welcome. From ordering off of the kid's menu to get a cheaper Texas Roadhouse steak dinner to swapping the restaurant's Dallas fillet for its Fillet Medallions to get more bang for your buck, we do our best to pass them on whenever we find them. As there's no better bargain than free, we also urge you to join the Texas Roadhouse VIP Club.
Although the Texas Roadhouse VIP Club bills itself as a loyalty rewards program, you don't need to be a particularly loyal customer to benefit from it. In fact, this rewards program isn't even structured to benefit frequent diners, since you don't accrue points for each purchase. No matter how infrequently you visit and how little you order, you'll receive the same perks as the big spenders. What's more, as we may have hinted at earlier, the only thing it'll cost you to become a Texas Roadhouse VIP is a few minutes spent filling out the application.
What perks come with a VIP Club membership?
So what do you get for your $0 investment? Well, the best part of joining the Texas Roadhouse VIP Club comes right at the beginning. Once you submit the form, a coupon for a free appetizer will be sent to you within 48 hours. Texas Roadhouse promises to continue sending special offers and program-only discounts straight to your inbox, although you can also opt to receive them via text. You're guaranteed to get that initial discount offer as soon as you join, as well as another on your first anniversary as a member (and subsequent ones after that.)
You'll also get a birthday discount, which you can use while celebrating your special day (and possibly taking part in the Texas Roadhouse birthday tradition of riding in the birthday saddle). As a VIP Club member, you'll also receive a free dessert. Even if celebrating your big day or claiming your free app marks your first and last trip to Texas Roadhouse, you'll still get something tasty out of the deal.