Get More Bang For Your Buck At Texas Roadhouse With This Ordering Swap

When it comes to mouthwatering steaks at affordable prices, America still prefers Texas Roadhouse (it recently dethroned Olive Garden as the country's No.1 casual dining restaurant chain). In 2024, the full-service steakhouse chain saw a 7.2% increase in its year-over-year growth and opened more than 30 new restaurants with an additional 10% capacity. Besides the affordability factor, diners know they can get more steak for fewer dollars, as long as they make one simple entrée swap.

At Texas Roadhouse, diners who want a leaner, more tender steak often choose the Dallas Filet, which they can hand-pick from the case. For $28.49, you can order an 8-ounce filet seasoned and cooked to your liking and paired with two of your favorite sides. However, budget-conscious consumers know they can order the Filet Medallions for $24.49 and end up with three smaller filets that amount to 9 ounces of steak — one ounce more than the Dallas Filet — served on a bed of rice with two sides of their choice. If you really wanted, you could swap the rice, which would give you a third side to go with the medallions. Bottom line, order the Filet Medallions to score an extra ounce of steak and save yourself $4.