The Unique Birthday Tradition You'll Only Find At Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse has become a juggernaut in the restaurant business — dethroning Olive Garden as America's most popular casual dining chain in 2025 — in large part due to its atmosphere and commitment to its theme. Luckily, unlike many novelty restaurants over the years, the Texas cowboy theme that Texas Roadhouse prides itself on hasn't been to its detriment, though some shy customers may disagree on their birthdays. If you tell your server it's your birthday — or that of anyone else in your party — you are given a birthday saddle to sit on for a few moments as the servers guide the entire restaurant in celebrating your special day.
While some aren't as excited to experience the boisterous birthday celebration — which ends with both the staff and customers giving the recipient a big "Yee-haw!" to fit the cowboy theme — the cheer has become an iconic tradition in the eyes of both children and adults. Plus, the person celebrating their birthday is also often offered a free dessert (typically a scoop of ice cream, or slice of cake) to enjoy after taking a spin on the birthday saddle.
What else does Texas Roadhouse do for birthdays?
Beyond the birthday saddle and free dessert, the best birthday offers at Texas Roadhouse come to those who have joined the Texas Roadhouse VIP Club, the chain's signature rewards program. The VIP Club — which is free to join online – gets you one of three dishes for free at any point throughout your birthday month. While there are plenty of restaurant chains that give free birthday meals, what sets Texas Roadhouse apart is the quality of those complimentary options; VIP Club members can choose between an order of shrimp, a sidekick of ribs, or an appetizer, making it one of the strongest birthday offers around.
While all of these special birthday offerings (including the dessert) are only available with the purchase of at least one entrée, the value of each free item is quite impressive, considering the VIP Club's ease of entry. Still, if it isn't your birthday and you want a good deal, try ordering off the kids' menu at Texas Roadhouse for a hack that gets you a cheaper steak dinner, no matter what day it is.