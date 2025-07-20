The Unique Birthday Tradition You'll Only Find At Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has become a juggernaut in the restaurant business — dethroning Olive Garden as America's most popular casual dining chain in 2025 — in large part due to its atmosphere and commitment to its theme. Luckily, unlike many novelty restaurants over the years, the Texas cowboy theme that Texas Roadhouse prides itself on hasn't been to its detriment, though some shy customers may disagree on their birthdays. If you tell your server it's your birthday — or that of anyone else in your party — you are given a birthday saddle to sit on for a few moments as the servers guide the entire restaurant in celebrating your special day.

While some aren't as excited to experience the boisterous birthday celebration — which ends with both the staff and customers giving the recipient a big "Yee-haw!" to fit the cowboy theme — the cheer has become an iconic tradition in the eyes of both children and adults. Plus, the person celebrating their birthday is also often offered a free dessert (typically a scoop of ice cream, or slice of cake) to enjoy after taking a spin on the birthday saddle.