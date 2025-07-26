You Can't Make A Reservation At Texas Roadhouse, But You Can Lower Your Wait Time With One Trick

Texas Roadhouse is a dinner destination with its variety of steak cuts, large selection of sides, and friendly atmosphere. But it's always disappointing to find a line of people who had the same idea as you waiting at the host stand whenever you arrive for your occasion. While you cannot make a reservation to skip this crowd of people, there is a trick to making your wait time as short as possible.

If you take a look at Texas Roadhouse's website or the app, you'll find a button that says "Join Waitlist." Here you can search for your preferred location and add your name to the waitlist of guests dining in — essentially, you are putting your party in the queue without actually having to be there in person. Just enter your party size, accessibility details, name, email, and phone number. You'll receive an approximate wait time after signing up. Then all you have to do is check in at the host stand once you arrive and wait for your text notification that your table is ready.

Even though this is not the same thing as reserving a table since the time you'll be seated is not guaranteed, the waitlist can shorten your wait time – and a chunk of that period will pass while you travel to the restaurant. However, there are certain situations in which you will not be able to use the waitlist option. If you have a party of seven or more, have a special request, or even a preference for a table, you'll have to give your local restaurant a call instead.