You Can't Make A Reservation At Texas Roadhouse, But You Can Lower Your Wait Time With One Trick
Texas Roadhouse is a dinner destination with its variety of steak cuts, large selection of sides, and friendly atmosphere. But it's always disappointing to find a line of people who had the same idea as you waiting at the host stand whenever you arrive for your occasion. While you cannot make a reservation to skip this crowd of people, there is a trick to making your wait time as short as possible.
If you take a look at Texas Roadhouse's website or the app, you'll find a button that says "Join Waitlist." Here you can search for your preferred location and add your name to the waitlist of guests dining in — essentially, you are putting your party in the queue without actually having to be there in person. Just enter your party size, accessibility details, name, email, and phone number. You'll receive an approximate wait time after signing up. Then all you have to do is check in at the host stand once you arrive and wait for your text notification that your table is ready.
Even though this is not the same thing as reserving a table since the time you'll be seated is not guaranteed, the waitlist can shorten your wait time – and a chunk of that period will pass while you travel to the restaurant. However, there are certain situations in which you will not be able to use the waitlist option. If you have a party of seven or more, have a special request, or even a preference for a table, you'll have to give your local restaurant a call instead.
Texas Roadhouse tips beyond the waitlist
Using the waitlist is a great way to improve your Texas Roadhouse experience, but there are even more ways to make your trip the best it can be. One way to get a cheaper steak dinner at Texas Roadhouse is to order off the kids' menu. This steak is about $3 cheaper than the 6-ounce sirloin steak from the regular menu — it is the same size but comes with one side and a drink instead of two sides. Another way to get the best bang for your buck is by picking your own steak from the display case. This way you can get a closer look at the options rather than receiving a steak you've never seen for a pretty price tag.
Besides the off-menu hacks, you can also take advantage of Texas Roadhouse's free VIP Club. Aside from the unique birthday tradition you'll only find at Texas Roadhouse, members of the VIP club will also get a free item or a discount to celebrate. The membership gives you access to exclusive offers and promotions as well. You can even make your Texas Roadhouse visit a weekday-worthy meal by taking home a Family Pack featuring a main dish and two sides. It's enough food to feed a group, or you can use it as the ultimate hack for easy meal prep and separate it into smaller individual servings. Combined with all the other tips above, you'll feel as though you got your money's worth plus so much more.