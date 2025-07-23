LongHorn Steakhouse Vs Texas Roadhouse: Which Restaurant Chain Is Your Best Bet For Steak?

LongHorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse are both centered around a country-style aesthetic, featuring wood and brick accents, cowboy-themed decor, and comfortable booths. Founded in 1981 and 1993, respectively, the chains are both a hit with carnivores, boasting hundreds of restaurants across the United States. However, despite their similarities, each chain has a distinct identity.

While Texas Roadhouse embraces a lively and down-to-earth vibe, LongHorn Steakhouse aims for a somewhat more refined and subdued dining experience. Just like its ambiance, the steak offerings at LongHorn are also more traditional, focusing on classic cuts like ribeye and sirloin. Beyond steaks, LongHorn offers slightly more gourmet dishes — and higher price tags — than its competitor. On the other hand, Texas Roadhouse delivers a range of extras, such as horse saddle rides, line dancing, and complimentary birthday treats.

Considering their similarities and differences, we decided to take a closer look at what each chain has to offer. From steak quality to special children's menus, we have compared how each restaurant stacks up in terms of atmosphere, quality, and price. For more information about our evaluation process, take a look at the methodology section at the end of this article.