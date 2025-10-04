14 Foods You Can Ditch The Stove For And Quickly Cook In The Microwave Instead

Maybe you just don't feel like pulling out a bunch of pots and pans, turning on the burners, and babysitting the stove. Maybe it's too hot outside to even fathom adding another heat source to your house. Maybe you want something quick and easy. Maybe you don't have access to a stove at all. Whatever the case may be, the magical microwave is the solution.

Sure, some may malign the microwave as a source of overly processed junk food, enabling your habitual hankerings for frozen heat-and-eat meals or microwave popcorn, but this kitchen appliance doesn't get half the recognition it deserves. What else can cook a full meal in minutes through the mystical process of using high-frequency electric fields to vibrate the water molecules in your food, to the point that they emit heat, thereby cooking whatever ingredient you've thrown inside? Truly, we may be taking the microwave for granted — but, if you want to get the full value from your microwave, there's plenty you can cook using just the appliance and some microwave-safe dishes.