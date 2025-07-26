All You Need Is Your Microwave For The Easiest Omelet You'll Ever Make
Mornings are the most chaotic part of the day for many of us. If it's between making yourself a proper breakfast or getting to work on time, odds are you're choosing the latter. And then comes the guilt, since it may or may not be the most important meal of the day. Making an omelet for brekkie might sound like a time-consuming luxury, but not if you make it in the microwave. Just like how you can poach eggs in the microwave, you can make an omelet in less than 10 minutes — no pan required.
For a microwave omelet you'll need a large mug, two eggs, a spoonful of water or milk, and your favorite mix-ins. Once you've beaten the eggs and liquid in a lightly greased mug, mix in the seasonings and any extras like chopped veggies, ham, or cheese, then pop it in the microwave. The cooking times will vary depending on your microwave and mix-ins, but it usually takes 1 to 1½ minutes with a quick stir required every 20 to 30 seconds. Let it cool for a few minutes and that's it — you've made yourself the world's easiest mug omelet.
Tips when microwaving your omelet
Spraying or buttering up the mug is crucial before adding in the eggs. Since this recipe is low in fat and without additional grease, the omelet can easily stick to the mug otherwise. Adding in a little liquid with the eggs will help them cook evenly and prevent overcooking – plus whisking them with milk will give a fluffier end result. It's also important to use a mug that's big enough to allow for the eggs to rise or else you might be stuck looking up ways to clean your microwave rather than enjoying your omelet.
Stirring in increments is essential for the heat to distribute evenly throughout the omelet, so don't skip this step. If you're adding in mix-ins, remember not to go overboard; a few tablespoons is plenty. For an omelet that's ready in 5 minutes or less, you can pre-chop any mix-ins the night before. After cooking, let the omelet rest for a few minutes to set and cool down. If you don't have time to eat it straight away, take your mug with you for an on-the-go brekkie. Thanks to your microwave, you can have a luxurious tasting breakfast no matter how rushed your morning is.