All You Need Is Your Microwave For The Easiest Omelet You'll Ever Make

Mornings are the most chaotic part of the day for many of us. If it's between making yourself a proper breakfast or getting to work on time, odds are you're choosing the latter. And then comes the guilt, since it may or may not be the most important meal of the day. Making an omelet for brekkie might sound like a time-consuming luxury, but not if you make it in the microwave. Just like how you can poach eggs in the microwave, you can make an omelet in less than 10 minutes — no pan required.

For a microwave omelet you'll need a large mug, two eggs, a spoonful of water or milk, and your favorite mix-ins. Once you've beaten the eggs and liquid in a lightly greased mug, mix in the seasonings and any extras like chopped veggies, ham, or cheese, then pop it in the microwave. The cooking times will vary depending on your microwave and mix-ins, but it usually takes 1 to 1½ minutes with a quick stir required every 20 to 30 seconds. Let it cool for a few minutes and that's it — you've made yourself the world's easiest mug omelet.