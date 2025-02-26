5 Ways To Easily Clean Your Grimy Microwave

To get the microwave as clean as possible, you'll want to wipe down the outside with dish soap and water. Apply a little solution to a damp sponge, then use it to remove any fingerprints and random smears. If your microwave has a stainless steel finish, rub along the grain, not against it, for best results. You can use dish soap inside the microwave, too, especially if the walls and inside door still feel greasy even after the steam 'n' scrub. Wherever you've wiped with your soapy sponge, follow up by rinsing the areas with a clean sponge or cloth dipped in water sans soap.

Don't forget to clean the microwave turntable as well. The best way to do so is to take it out of the appliance and use dish soap to hand-wash it in the sink. This way, you can clean the underside as well as the top. If you have a dishwasher, you could also run the turntable through a wash cycle.

If your microwave is built-in to your kitchen, particularly if it's mounted above the oven, it may have a removable filter. While the filter, unlike the turntable, isn't likely to be dishwasher-safe, you can (and should) clean it in a sinkful of dish soap and water. You'll need to let it soak a bit to remove all of the trapped grease, but it should be considerably cleaner after 10 minutes. If not, add 4 tablespoons of baking soda and give it 10 more minutes.