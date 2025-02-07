How To Toast Pecans In The Microwave

People sure do have a lot of opinions about nuts, don't they? Whether it's about what nuts you should and shouldn't eat or the ways you should eat them, everyone seems to have a little nugget of nut-based wisdom to drop. I'm here today to tell you my own potentially blasphemous piece of knowledge which may very well change how you eat nuts forever — you can use your microwave to toast nuts.

I used pecans for this experiment because I wanted to make spicy pecans as a little treat to myself. Theoretically, you could apply your new microwave-roasting knowledge to toast most any kind of nuts, but let's keep our eyes on the pecan prize here. To toast pecans in the microwave, you want to spread your nuts out in a single layer on a microwave-safe plate. Then, microwave them for three minutes. Give them a stir and pop them back in for another minute or two. I suggest going in 30 second bursts so you can keep an eye on them to make sure they don't burn.