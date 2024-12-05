Your Nose Is The Secret To Save You From Burning Toasted Pecans

Though there are many ways to toast pecans (on an open fire included), cooking on a stovetop will give you the most control over the level of toastiness. In an oven or microwave, you lose the crucial ability to see and smell the nuts as they're toasting. Using a skillet or frying pan to toast the pecans gives you full, uninhibited access to the condition of the nuts. This way, you can catch the perfect golden-brown moment before they reach the cusp of being burnt.

To toast your pecans on a stovetop, forgo oils or butter and place the nuts directly into the pan. Over low to medium heat, toss the nuts frequently to achieve an even layer of toasting. Once you can smell the nuts toasting and the color darkens just a bit, remove the nuts from the heat and transfer them to a plate or paper towel to cool down. The entire process should take about five to ten minutes, with most of that time spent letting the pan heat up and only a few minutes toasting the pecans. Just remember -– your nose is your best timer! When the scent hits, it's time to stop and enjoy.