Do Us A Favor And Clean Your Microwave Already

No matter how much of a home cook you are, you likely use your microwave on the regular. It's a shortcut for a multitude of tasks like melting butter, heating sauces, and even cooking bacon. With all that going on, it probably takes a beating. Splatters, stains, spills — it's not uncommon for these to occur, and for us to think, "I'll deal with it later, I'm in a hurry now." But, there's a major reason why you should take cleaning your microwave seriously.

A study recently published in Frontiers in Microbiology found that microwaves can be home to unique bacterial microbiomes, despite the high heat that they put out. While some might believe that the high temperatures reached inside microwaves kill microorganisms, the study showed this is not the case. Instead, researchers found over 700 different types of bacteria inside tested microwaves, most of which were harmless, but some of which could cause food poisoning. These findings suggest that microwaves aren't the sterile environments previously thought and need to be regularly cleaned and disinfected.